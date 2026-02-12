Fantastic Valentine’s Day desserts in the UAE

Give these to someone special
Valentine’s Day in the UAE calls for desserts. From indulgent gourmet sweet assortments to beautifully presented gift options, Valentine’s Day desserts in Dubai and across the UAE are perfect for February 14. A thoughtfully selected dessert creates a lasting impression.
Here are the desserts to gift to someone special on Valentine's Day
Broadway Basketeers brings a Valentine's Day dessert selection designed for variety lovers. The basket combines gourmet sweets with savoury bites, creating a balanced dessert spread that satisfies every craving. From buttery crunch to smooth caramel notes, each treat adds depth, making it ideal for extending Valentine's Day dinners.
Crafted with premium ingredients and elegant presentation, the Broadway Basketeers basket fits Valentine’s Day perfectly. The generous assortment adds value beyond taste, offering an experience rather than a single dessert. What will you choose?
Needzo introduces a Valentine’s Day chocolate truffle collection crafted with silky milk and dark chocolate. This offers five distinctive flavours such as buttery caramel, strawberry crème, zesty orange crème, rich cocoa, and luscious chocolate caramel.
Elegantly arranged in a romantic red rose-themed gift box, this gourmet selection blends visual charm with rich taste. Perfect for February 14 celebrations, the heart-inspired presentation and balanced sweetness create a meaningful dessert gifting moment filled with warmth, sophistication, and shared delight.
It's an elegant Valentine’s Day chocolate gift with interesting flavours and perfectly portioned indulgence.
David’s Cookies presents a thoughtfully curated gluten-free Valentine’s Day dessert sampler featuring oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip, and snickerdoodle cookies, alongside rich brownies and cranberry orange oatmeal bars.
Freshly baked and arranged in a love-themed decorative bucket, this gourmet collection blends nostalgic comfort with indulgence.
It's an ideal gift for all those near and dear to you.
Barnetts Fine Biscotti curates six chocolate-covered biscotti crafted with a delicate crunch and generous cocoa coating for a refined Valentine’s Day dessert gift.
Each piece pairs crisp-baked texture with smooth chocolate richness, creating a balanced indulgence suited for special evenings in the UAE.
Presented with elegant appeal, this gourmet assortment transforms a simple sweet into a meaningful expression of affection and premium taste.