Emirati Women’s Day: A celebration of leadership, legacy and progress

Emirati women have always stood at the heart of the nation’s journey with purpose
Every year on Emirati Women’s Day, the nation pauses to celebrate the resilience, vision and achievements of women who have helped shape the UAE’s story. This year’s theme, “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years,” is a reminder that Emirati women have always stood at the heart of the nation’s journey, building families, businesses, institutions and communities with strength and purpose. From boardrooms to hospitals, classrooms to creative industries, their contributions continue to define what a brighter and more inclusive future looks like.
Bdoor Mohammed, Emirati Actress (Amani), said: “Emirati Women’s Day is a strong reflection of how much the UAE values women and the pivotal roles we play in building the nation. Over the years, Emirati women have been entrusted with equal opportunities in education, work, and leadership, and our achievements are celebrated both locally and internationally. This recognition not only empowers us but also instills confidence in younger generations to aim higher.
As an actress, I feel this deeply. The UAE created an environment that allowed me to follow my passion and contribute to the growth of the creative industries. Working on projects such as HOBA with Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Emirati director Majid Al Ansari showed me how much women can achieve when given meaningful opportunities both on screen and behind the camera. Emirati Women’s Day is not just about celebrating progress, it is about reaffirming our potential to shape the future with creativity, strength, and vision.”
Shamsa Al Muhairi, Director of the Emirati Women Chapter and Special Projects at PureHealth, emphasized the enduring role of women in building society: "This year’s theme, ‘Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years,’ reminds us that our nation’s progress has always been a shared journey with Emirati women at its heart. A woman’s role begins at the heart of the family, where values are instilled, and the character of the future generation is shaped, building a cohesive society rooted in responsibility and belonging. From this essential role, the Emirati woman steps out with confidence, into the arenas of work and service, carrying with her a mother’s spirit and a steadfast will to excel. In the healthcare sector in particular, women have demonstrated remarkable presence as doctors, nurses, researchers, and leaders who place people at the heart of their priorities.
As a healthcare professional, I’ve seen how women can make a real difference through their strength, compassion and dedication, in every moment of care and decision-making. Our wise leadership has entrusted us to lead and innovate, and we have lived up to this responsibility by contributing to the creation of an advanced healthcare ecosystem, which is essential to build a more prosperous and sustainable nation. This trust empowers us to serve patients, support our teams and raise future generations with pride. On this Emirati Women’s Day, we celebrate an endless legacy of giving and renew our commitment to a journey of empowerment that will shape the future, hand in hand.
Muna Alhajeri, Director of Dubai Safari Park, said: "On Emirati Women’s Day, I am proud to reflect on the role women play in shaping our nation’s future. Serving Dubai Safari Park has been one of the most meaningful parts of my journey, as it embodies both our city’s vision and our collective commitment to conservation, education, and community. As an Emirati woman, it is deeply rewarding to contribute to the growth of a destination that inspires future generations to value sustainability and wildlife. This day is not only about celebrating the achievements of Emirati women, but also about recognizing the impact we continue to make across diverse fields. At Dubai Safari Park, I am honored to play my part in creating a space where learning, preservation, and inspiration come together for our community and beyond."
Reflecting on women’s impact on the economy, Muna Al Ghurair, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Mashreq, said: "The UAE remains a trailblazer in empowering women, extending its leadership into finance, business, innovation, and beyond. Each initiative strengthens women’s role in building an inclusive, sustainable economy while advancing the nation’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. It fills me with pride to see Emirati women leading change, building our future with vision and strength. Their achievements are a testament to what is possible when talent is nurtured, and opportunities are accessible to all. Today, more than 23,000 Emirati women lead businesses with a combined value exceeding AED 50 billion, and women hold one in ten private-sector company ownerships. In the federal and government sectors, female participation continues to grow alongside their male counterparts, with tens of thousands of women contributing their expertise across leadership, technical, and strategic roles. On Emirati Women’s Day, we celebrate these accomplishments and reaffirm our commitment to expanding opportunities so that Emirati women will continue to shape a vibrant, forward-looking nation."
Meanwhile, Dana Abdulrahman, Associate Manager of Integrated Media at Weber Shandwick MENAT, highlighted the spirit of collaboration:”Our story as Emirati women has always been rooted in walking side by side, hand in hand. We support, collaborate and uplift one another while shaping our nation‘s progress. Emirati Women’s Day is a moment of celebration and pride, a time to step back and reflect on how far we have come and the endless possibilities that lie ahead.
As an Emirati woman working in the private sector, every day I have the privilege of working alongside visionary clients whose work touches lives on both a personal and societal level.
I am beyond proud to stand among women who carry forward a legacy of well-being and empowerment. Together, we are building a healthier, resilient and inclusive future for generations to come.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox