Emirati Women’s Day: A celebration of leadership, legacy and progress

Meanwhile, Dana Abdulrahman, Associate Manager of Integrated Media at Weber Shandwick MENAT, highlighted the spirit of collaboration:”Our story as Emirati women has always been rooted in walking side by side, hand in hand. We support, collaborate and uplift one another while shaping our nation‘s progress. Emirati Women’s Day is a moment of celebration and pride, a time to step back and reflect on how far we have come and the endless possibilities that lie ahead.

As an Emirati woman working in the private sector, every day I have the privilege of working alongside visionary clients whose work touches lives on both a personal and societal level.

I am beyond proud to stand among women who carry forward a legacy of well-being and empowerment. Together, we are building a healthier, resilient and inclusive future for generations to come.”