Premier Indian restaurant chain Gazebo celebrates 25 years of culinary excellence

For 25 years, Gazebo has been the go-to restaurant for Indian cuisine for many in the UAE. Known for its rich delicacies inspired by Awadhi cuisine such as the dum pukht biryani, the restaurant chain has grown to become an iconic dining destination not just within the South Asian community but across a multicultural audience.

Today Gazebo boasts 37 outlets across the emirates including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah thanks to its dedication to quality, impeccable services, and a family-friendly atmosphere. During this landmark year, it opened new outlets at Bawabat Al Sharq, Golden Mile and Festival City Mall.

“We began in Dubai with a vision of bringing the famed dum pukht cuisine to the UAE,” says Danish Gaya, Director at Gazebo. “The focus from the start was to give the customer the best the cuisine has to offer and elevate their flavour experience. The famous pot biryani was introduced in the UAE by Gazebo, and we’ve made our mark with that as our star product.”