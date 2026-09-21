Younes will be supported by a board that includes Carmignac'sgroup deputy chief executive, Rose Ouahba, and Habib Achkar, who spent more than 30 years at Morgan Stanley across Paris, Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region. In that, Carmignac joins a growing number of European managers using the UAE as a base for the region, on the view that lasting relationships with local institutions and family offices are best built on the ground and in-person.