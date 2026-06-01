Why GCC asset management will continue its rapid ascent

Financial centers in the Gulf are set for a new phase of growth
The recent disruption caused by the conflict in the Middle East is a stark reminder that diversification sits at the heart of any resilient, long-term portfolio. The same principle applies at the macro level: diversification is critical to understanding both the value and the potential of the Gulf’s fast evolving asset management industry.
Rather than derailing progress, the recent uncertainty underscores the strength of the region’s long-term structural drivers. Close co‑operation between governments determined to diversify economies beyond oil and gas, and private businesses eager to intermediate compounding regional wealth, is transforming the Gulf into one of the world’s most dynamic centers for asset management.
With this foundation in place, the asset management business in the GCC is set to continue its rapid ascent for years to come.
Twenty years ago, the core thesis that the DIFC presented for developing a regional financial hub was the strategic geography combined with significant regional economic expansion. The Gulf’s time zone and logistical position between East and West made it an ideal connector of global capital with opportunities across developed and emerging markets.
That geographic advantage endures. What has changed decisively is the scale, sophistication and strategic centrality of the region’s financial ecosystem. Financial services now sit near the top of national priority lists. GCC governments see modern financial and capital markets not only as tools for economic diversification, but as engines to power the growth of local businesses and create globally competitive national champions.
This institutional architecture is underpinned by enormous financial firepower. The sovereign wealth funds of the Gulf Cooperation Council states have amassed close to $6 trillion, accounting for around 40% of global sovereign wealth. These investors have long been active allocators of capital worldwide.
Over the past several years, these assets have not just been utilized to further build and manage the future generational wealth of the region’s citizens and residents, but more strategically to seed and anchor regional development.
At the same time, a rapidly expanding base of private wealth is reshaping the landscape. High‑net‑worth individuals, family offices and institutional investors are increasingly looking for sophisticated solutions across public and private markets, both locally and globally. This is enlarging the opportunity set for asset managers, but it is also raising expectations around governance, performance and alignment with national strategic priorities.
What that means for asset managers is that the region is not just a pool of capital to deploy into global strategies but rather requires the commitment and expertise to also invest regionally. That means that asset managers need to fully comprehend the global and local needs of our clients, engage with a view of partnership buildups, and commit resources and assets accordingly.
That commitment will, by definition, mean that the established asset management platforms are invested for the long term.
The Gulf’s asset management industry has thrived in recent years because several powerful structural forces have been moving in the same direction: strategic geography, ambitious economic diversification plans, world class financial centers, and trillions of dollars in sovereign and private wealth committed to long term growth and transformation.
These forces remain firmly in place, and, in many respects, are strengthening. The rapid build out of financial infrastructure, the region’s leadership in the energy transition, and the drive to develop deep local capital markets all point toward a new phase of expansion for asset management in the GCC.
For investors willing to take a long view and engage through genuine partnerships, the region offers not only a significant wealth and resources but also a rich landscape of opportunities aligned with some of the most important global themes of our time.
The next phase of growth is already taking shape, and we look forward to being part of that development.