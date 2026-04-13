Bunkker contributes to a quiet infrastructure revolution in the Gulf

Within the GCC, permit applications for subterranean residential structures grew by 67 per cent between 2022 and 2024. Demand for integrated safe room installations across Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh has more than doubled over the same period. These figures do not capture the full picture — a significant portion of installations in this segment are handled with a level of discretion that keeps them outside standard reporting frameworks — but they are directionally unambiguous.