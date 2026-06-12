The rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company priced its shares at $135, giving it a valuation of about $1.77 trillion. The IPO is more than triple the size of Alibaba’s $22 billion listing in 2014, which had been the largest US IPO to date.

Retail investors are expected to be a major force in trading, after demand from that group crossed $100 billion. Much of that demand is unlikely to have been fully met through the IPO allocation, meaning some investors may try to buy shares in the open market.

“Importantly, while SpaceX is an exceptional company, it also highlights the breadth of the opportunity beyond launch. The space economy increasingly encompasses critical infrastructure spanning defence and security applications. communications, Earth observation, navigation, energy, and climate intelligence. While launch and connectivity currently capture much of the public attention, a significant proportion of future value creation is likely to occur in the applications, intelligence, and infrastructure layers. In our view, a SpaceX IPO would shine a spotlight on this wider ecosystem and help accelerate capital flows towards the next generation of category-leading SpaceTech companies.”

“A SpaceX IPO is a landmark moment for the space economy. More than simply attracting additional venture capital, it would further establish space as a mainstream investment category and provide public market investors with a highly visible benchmark for the sector's potential," SAID Mark Boggett, CEO of Seraphim Space. “We would expect a listing to increase interest from a broader range of investors, including generalist venture capital firms that may previously have had limited exposure to the sector. Historically, category-defining companies have drawn new investors into adjacent parts of their ecosystems as they seek exposure to the next generation of growth opportunities.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.