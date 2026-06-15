From $28/hour to $1 million: SpaceX welder proves rocket builders can strike it rich too

Welders, technicians and factory staff join the new class of space millionaires
For decades, the modern millionaire story has followed a familiar script: a software engineer joins a Silicon Valley startup, receives stock options, and becomes wealthy when the company goes public.
Now, a different kind of success story is capturing attention across America.
Juan Hernandez, a former SpaceX welder who once earned about $28 an hour building launch infrastructure for rockets, has become a millionaire after the historic public debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX.
SpaceX gave Juan Hernandez $10,000 in stock when he went full time in 2015, and he bought more with every paycheck for 10 years.
His story is a rare reminder that the new economy is not built solely by coders and artificial intelligence specialists. It is also built by welders, machinists, electricians and technicians whose hands turn ambitious ideas into physical reality.
When Hernandez joined SpaceX in 2015, he knew little about the company.
"It was just another contract job," he recalled in an interview with CBS News. A friend working at SpaceX had suggested he apply because of his welding experience. Hernandez took the opportunity without knowing that he was stepping into one of the most valuable private companies in history.
Born in Mexico and later immigrating to the United States, Hernandez built his career through skilled trade work rather than a university engineering degree.
His path reflected the traditional American route of craftsmanship, technical skill and hard work rather than venture capital or elite technology credentials.
At SpaceX, he worked on critical launch infrastructure, helping construct and maintain the massive structures that support rockets on launch pads. Over a decade, he rose through the ranks from welder to supervisor, contributing to a company that transformed the global space industry.
Like thousands of SpaceX employees, Hernandez received company stock as part of his compensation package.
Initially, the equity grant was worth approximately $10,000. At the time, he paid little attention to it.
"It wasn't a big deal," he later said. "I didn't know anything about it then."
Over the next decade, however, SpaceX evolved from a risky aerospace startup into the world's dominant launch company, operating the Falcon rocket fleet, Starlink satellite network and Starship development programme.
When SpaceX finally went public in 2026, Hernandez owned roughly 6,500 shares.
At the company's opening market valuation, those shares were worth more than $1 million.
What began as a modest stock grant had turned into life-changing wealth.
The SpaceX public offering has been described as one of the largest employee wealth-creation events in corporate history.
SpaceX created over 4,400 millionaires in a single day. Most of them aren't founders or executives. They're welders, technicians, machinists, ship engineers, and factory workers. The people who built the rockets with their hands: 400 of them are now worth over $100 million each. For context: Google's IPO created ~1,000 millionaires. Facebook's created about the same. SpaceX just did 4x both of them.
Reports estimate that more than 4,400 current and former employees crossed the millionaire threshold after the IPO, while approximately 400 employees saw their holdings exceed $100 million.
Importantly, the beneficiaries were not limited to executives and engineers. Welders, technicians, factory workers, mechanics and even cafeteria staff reportedly participated in the company's broad-based equity programme.
This stands in sharp contrast to many technology companies where the largest gains are concentrated among software developers and senior executives.
SpaceX's business model required more than algorithms. Building reusable rockets demanded a vast workforce of skilled tradespeople capable of fabricating complex aerospace hardware to extraordinarily tight tolerances.
As a result, stock ownership reached much further down the organisational chart than is typical in Silicon Valley.
The technology boom of the last three decades produced countless wealthy software engineers at companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta and Nvidia.
Their fortunes often emerged from writing code, developing platforms or creating digital products.
Hernandez's story represents something different.
His wealth was built through physical manufacturing in one of the world's most demanding industrial sectors.
Every launch tower, fuel system and rocket support structure required thousands of hours of skilled labour. In an era increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence, his success highlights the continuing value of trades that remain difficult to automate.
Industry analysts note that shortages of skilled welders, machinists and industrial technicians have become a growing challenge across advanced manufacturing, aerospace and energy sectors.
Despite becoming a millionaire on paper, Hernandez has remained grounded.
Now working at Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, he says he intends to keep working rather than retire early.
He credits his immigrant upbringing for instilling a strong work ethic and views the windfall as an opportunity to help his family rather than radically change his lifestyle.
He and his wife are raising three children, aged six, 10 and 16. Hernandez has already begun teaching his children about investing and ownership.
According to CBS News, his teenage daughter already owns shares in several public companies and has developed an interest in entrepreneurship.
For Hernandez, the future appears less about luxury and more about financial security.
The IPO has given him something many skilled workers never receive: ownership in the value they helped create.
More broadly, his story may influence how manufacturers, energy companies and industrial employers think about compensation. If the software industry demonstrated the power of stock ownership in the digital economy, SpaceX has shown that equity can also transform lives in the physical economy.
In a century increasingly defined by artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced manufacturing, the next generation of millionaires may not emerge solely from coding bootcamps and computer science programmes.
Some may come from welding schools, machine shops and factory floors.
And that may be one of the most surprising lessons of the SpaceX story.