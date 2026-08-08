New X programme pays for original posts, stricter rules on AI and conflict content
Elon Musk’s X ends creator revenue sharing programme, final payment due in September
Elon Musk’s platform X has announced the termination of its Creator Revenue Sharing programme, with new sign-ups closed from August 7, 2026.
The final payout for earnings accrued through September 7 is expected around September 11, as X replaces the programme with a new Original Content Rewards scheme focused on rewarding creators for original work.
X Head of Creators Allegra Jacchia said the programme’s incentives had become “misaligned”, with some creators reusing content from others to earn payouts rather than producing original material.
She said X chose to start afresh with a programme designed to reward originality.
Existing creators will receive payouts under the current programme before it ends:
August 14 and August 28: Scheduled payouts
September 7: Final date for earnings to accrue
Around September 11: Final payout for earnings accrued through September 7
X’s Original Content Rewards programme will reward creators for original reporting, analysis, commentary, videos, memes, photos, graphics and other creative work.
Creators will earn based on qualified impressions generated by their original content, with payouts made every two weeks.
Applicants must:
Be at least 18 years old
Live in a supported country
Have a Personal or Business X account
Have an active Premium, Premium Business or Premium Organizations subscription
Have at least 500 verified followers
Have at least 5 million organic impressions in the past three months
Comply with X’s User Agreement and creator monetisation rules
Applications can be submitted through Creator Studio. X says applicants will receive a decision within three business days.
Creators whose applications are rejected can appeal once. If unsuccessful, they can apply again after 90 days if they remain eligible.
X says payouts will depend on several factors, including:
Impressions from verified users in the Home timeline
Who views the content, with some subscriber tiers potentially carrying more weight
The format of the content
The level of meaningful engagement and conversation generated
The minimum payout is $30.
Eligible creators must connect a Stripe payout account or an X Money Account where available and complete identity verification.
X has also introduced restrictions on AI-generated videos depicting armed conflicts.
Since March 3, 2026, creators who post AI-generated conflict videos without disclosing that the content was made using AI can be suspended from Creator Revenue Sharing for 90 days.
Further violations can result in permanent suspension from future payments.