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Elon Musk’s X ends creator revenue sharing: What happens to your payouts?

New X programme pays for original posts, stricter rules on AI and conflict content

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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X ends creator revenue sharing, shifts focus to original content rewards
X ends creator revenue sharing, shifts focus to original content rewards
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Elon Musk’s X ends creator revenue sharing programme, final payment due in September

Elon Musk’s platform X has announced the termination of its Creator Revenue Sharing programme, with new sign-ups closed from August 7, 2026.

The final payout for earnings accrued through September 7 is expected around September 11, as X replaces the programme with a new Original Content Rewards scheme focused on rewarding creators for original work.

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Why is X ending its revenue sharing programme?

X Head of Creators Allegra Jacchia said the programme’s incentives had become “misaligned”, with some creators reusing content from others to earn payouts rather than producing original material.

She said X chose to start afresh with a programme designed to reward originality.

When will creators receive their final payments?

Existing creators will receive payouts under the current programme before it ends:

  • August 14 and August 28: Scheduled payouts

  • September 7: Final date for earnings to accrue

  • Around September 11: Final payout for earnings accrued through September 7

What is X’s new creator programme?

X’s Original Content Rewards programme will reward creators for original reporting, analysis, commentary, videos, memes, photos, graphics and other creative work.

Creators will earn based on qualified impressions generated by their original content, with payouts made every two weeks.

Who can join X’s new creator programme?

Applicants must:

  • Be at least 18 years old

  • Live in a supported country

  • Have a Personal or Business X account

  • Have an active Premium, Premium Business or Premium Organizations subscription

  • Have at least 500 verified followers

  • Have at least 5 million organic impressions in the past three months

  • Comply with X’s User Agreement and creator monetisation rules

Regularly post original content

Applications can be submitted through Creator Studio. X says applicants will receive a decision within three business days.

Creators whose applications are rejected can appeal once. If unsuccessful, they can apply again after 90 days if they remain eligible.

How will X calculate creator earnings?

X says payouts will depend on several factors, including:

  • Impressions from verified users in the Home timeline

  • Who views the content, with some subscriber tiers potentially carrying more weight

  • The format of the content

  • The level of meaningful engagement and conversation generated

  • The minimum payout is $30.

Eligible creators must connect a Stripe payout account or an X Money Account where available and complete identity verification.

X tightens rules on AI-generated conflict content

X has also introduced restrictions on AI-generated videos depicting armed conflicts.

Since March 3, 2026, creators who post AI-generated conflict videos without disclosing that the content was made using AI can be suspended from Creator Revenue Sharing for 90 days.

Further violations can result in permanent suspension from future payments.

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technologyElon Musk

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