Elon Musk’s X limits Grok AI image editing to paid users after blacklash

Move aims to curb misuse of AI to create sexualised or non-consensual images

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Grok now blocks image edits for non-subscribers after public backlash.
Elon Musk’s platform X has restricted the use of its AI tool, Grok, for image editing to paying subscribers, following criticism over sexualised deepfakes, the BBC reports. The move comes after the chatbot was found fulfilling requests to digitally undress images of people without their consent, sparking outrage.

Subscription required

Grok now informs users attempting to create such material that only paid subscribers can access these features, meaning their name and payment details must be registered. Users who do not subscribe can still use Grok for general image editing through its separate app and website.

The decision follows warnings from the government, urging regulator Ofcom to take action, including a potential ban, over unlawful AI-generated images on the platform.

Free tool, harmful uses

Grok is a free tool that can be tagged in posts or replies on X to respond to user requests. While originally intended to assist with general AI tasks, the tool also allowed users to request edits that stripped people of clothing or altered images of women into bikinis or revealing outfits.

As of Friday morning, users trying to edit images on X were told, “Image generation and editing are currently limited to paying subscribers,” with the prompt to “subscribe to unlock these features.” Some posts suggest that only users with a blue tick — X’s paid verification mark — were able to successfully make such requests.

