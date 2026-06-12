What would Elon Musk do with 100,000 satellites?

Elon Musk explains the direct-to-cell (D2C) service to users. Starlink's V3 satellites, the size of a Boeing 737 when deployed, promise up to 10-20 times the capability of prior generations, with roughly 1,024 Gbps of downlink capacity per satellite — more than 10 times that of V2 models — along with lower "latency", and expanding D2C service to the world's remotest areas. X