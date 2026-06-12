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SpaceX makes historic Wall Street debut as Musk renews Mars ambitions

The landmark market debut marks a major milestone for the aerospace company

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Elon Musk renewed his vision of making humanity a multi-planetary species as SpaceX began trading publicly on Wall Street following what has been described as the largest initial public offering in history.

Speaking at a launch event in Starbase, Musk said the company’s long-term goal extends far beyond Earth. “SpaceX wants to be able to take you to the Moon, take you to Mars, and ultimately beyond,” he told supporters.

The landmark market debut marks a major milestone for the aerospace company, which has transformed commercial spaceflight and intensified global interest in future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Video: AFP

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