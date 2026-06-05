Elon Musk's SpaceX signs pre-IPO deal to provide AI computing to Google

Google to pay $920 million monthly for access to SpaceX’s Nvidia-powered AI cloud
SpaceX on Friday signed a blockbuster cloud computing agreement under which Google will pay the Elon Musk-founded rocket company $920 million per month for access to a massive cluster of AI chips, according to a disclosure in its initial public offering filing.
The deal, which will bulk up SpaceX's finances ahead of its IPO on June 12, covers a computing infrastructure of approximately 110,000 Nvidia GPUs - the crucial hardware needed to power Google's AI models.