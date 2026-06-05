GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Elon Musk's SpaceX signs pre-IPO deal to provide AI computing to Google

Google to pay $920 million monthly for access to SpaceX’s Nvidia-powered AI cloud

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
SpaceX secures multibillion-dollar AI cloud deal as Google races to boost computing
SpaceX secures multibillion-dollar AI cloud deal as Google races to boost computing
Bloomberg

SpaceX on Friday signed a blockbuster cloud computing agreement under which Google will pay the Elon Musk-founded rocket company $920 million per month for access to a massive cluster of AI chips, according to a disclosure in its initial public offering filing.

The deal, which will bulk up SpaceX's finances ahead of its IPO on June 12, covers a computing infrastructure of approximately 110,000 Nvidia GPUs - the crucial hardware needed to power Google's AI models.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
Related Topics:
technologyGoogleElon Musk

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., plans to raise up to $75 billion (Dh275 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO) later this month.

Can you buy SpaceX shares from UAE? Step-by-step guide

4m read
SpaceX foresees eventually putting a Starship into orbit, and then refueling it with another Starship so it can continue on a journey to Mars or beyond.

Mega IPO: SpaceX valuation seen skyrocketing to $1.77T

2m read
SpaceX's Starship 39 rocket launches from Starbase during the 12th test flight as seen from South Padre Island, Texas, on May 22, 2026.

SpaceX IPO: Public scramble to get on bandwagon

3m read
Musk says humanity must become interplanetary as SpaceX prepares mega listing.

SpaceX IPO could make Musk world’s first trillionaire

4m read