Emirati women take leading roles at DIFC Courts as women make up 62 per cent of workforce

Emirati women hold judicial office, lead the registry and make up 2/3 of Executive Team
Women now make up 62% of the workforce at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts, with Emirati women holding senior positions across its judiciary, Registry and Executive Team.
The DIFC Courts highlighted the figures as the UAE marks its first Emirati Women’s Month under the 2026 theme, “We Emerge Stronger and Better”.
Emirati women currently hold judicial office, lead the Registry and make up two-thirds of the DIFC Courts’ Executive Team.
The Courts said their growing presence across judicial and leadership positions reflects efforts to develop Emirati expertise in law, dispute resolution and court administration.
Among those holding senior roles is Justice Maha Al Mheiri, who became the first Emirati woman appointed to judicial office on a common law bench.
She currently hears cases in the DIFC Courts’ Court of First Instance.
Ayesha Bin Kalban serves as Registrar, leading the Registry, while also serving as a Small Claims Tribunal judge and mediator.
Amna Al Owais, meanwhile, was the first Emirati woman to serve as Registrar of a common law court in the GCC. She is now Deputy Director of the DIFC Courts and helps lead its strategy and institutional development.
Reem Al Shihhe serves as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the Courts’ operational departments after previously holding leadership roles in human resources and business excellence.
Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, said Emirati women are playing an important role in both the current work and future direction of the institution.
“At the DIFC Courts, Emirati women are shaping both the delivery and future direction of dispute resolution through their work across the judiciary, Registry and executive leadership,” he said.
“Their expertise and public service strengthen the institution today while creating a clear path for the next generation of Emirati women judges, registrars and court leaders.”
The DIFC Courts operates an independent English-language common law system and handles civil and commercial disputes.
It said it will continue developing opportunities for Emirati women across adjudication, court administration, mediation and institutional leadership as part of efforts to build national expertise in dispute resolution.