5 reasons to be in the room when She Means Business takes the stage

Get seen, get heard and get connected with the women shaping the UAE's business landscape
Every great business starts with an idea. What takes it further is being seen, being heard and knowing the right people.
That is the thinking behind She Means Business, the Gulf News initiative in association with BeingShe, which brings women entrepreneurs, founders, executives and changemakers together across a live event, a magazine and digital platforms.
Arriving this October, it goes beyond celebrating success. It gives women a stage to share what they know, a spotlight for their stories and a room full of ambitious minds to meet.
Here are five reasons to be part of it.
Business is shaped by conversations, and this is your chance to be in the middle of one. At the October 23 event, panel discussions, seminars and conversations will cover entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, growth and brand building, and your expertise could be part of them.
Stop following the conversation about where your industry is going next and start shaping it.
Your journey deserves more than a social media post. The official She Means Business magazine, published in association with Gulf News, profiles selected women entrepreneurs and leaders and puts their journeys, achievements and perspectives in front of a wider audience.
Add digital amplification and a place at the live event, and your voice travels far beyond your immediate network.
One conversation can lead to a collaboration, a new client, a game-changing introduction or an idea that changes how you run your business.
Networking is at the heart of She Means Business. Entrepreneurs, founders, executives, industry experts and other members of the UAE business community will be together in a setting built for meaningful interaction. This is about relationships that last long after the event, not swapped business cards.
Showing up matters. Being remembered matters more.
She Means Business combines live, print and digital, giving you several ways to share who you are, what you have built and what your business stands for. Speak on stage, appear in the magazine and reach audiences through the Gulf News media ecosystem, well beyond those who attend on the day. Participation becomes presence, and presence becomes recognition.
Business gets stronger when people connect, share what they know and open doors for one another.
She Means Business brings together women at every stage: established entrepreneurs, senior executives, emerging founders and ambitious professionals. That mix makes room for learning, mentorship, collaboration and fresh perspectives. Whether you have built a thriving company, are scaling your next venture or have knowledge that could inspire someone else, there's a place for you.
The next chapter of She Means Business is being written this October. Make sure your story, your ideas and your business are part of it.
For event registration and enquiries about participating in the She Means Business magazine, visit beingshe.com/she-means-business