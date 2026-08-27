Emirati Women’s Forum 2026 opens in Dubai

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed opens second edition as UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day
Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), on Thursday opened the second edition of the Emirati Women’s Forum 2026, held as the UAE marks Emirati Women’s Day.
The forum, organised by the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) under the patronage of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brought together senior officials, experts, academics and business leaders to discuss the role of Emirati women in the country’s development.
This year’s Emirati Women’s Day is being celebrated under the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’, announced by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.
Sheikha Latifa attended several of the forum’s main sessions and toured the accompanying activations, which highlighted the UAE leadership’s support for women and their growing contribution across different fields.
She was accompanied by Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, and Naeema Ahli, CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment.
Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed expressed her gratitude to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for their continued support for Emirati women and their encouragement to pursue success across different fields.
She also congratulated Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, praising her long-standing efforts to support and empower women.
Sheikha Manal said this year’s theme reflects the changing ambitions of Emirati women and the confidence placed in them by the country’s leadership.
She said Emirati women would take on wider roles in the years ahead, not only making use of opportunities but also creating new ones and contributing to the country’s development.
“As we enter a new phase of national development, we must continue investing in women leaders and equipping them with the knowledge, skills and ability to respond to changes and contribute to future-focused sectors,” she said.
Sheikha Manal said the forum, now in its second year, had become a platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing and cooperation between different sectors.
She said it also supports the Dubai Women Establishment’s efforts to prepare women leaders, develop their skills and encourage innovation and excellence.
She further highlighted the efforts of organisations across the UAE to create more inclusive workplaces and expand opportunities for women.
Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment, said the achievements of Emirati women were closely linked to the UAE’s development journey.
She said the country had, since its establishment, placed people at the centre of its progress and recognised women as important partners in building its future.
Al Marri paid tribute to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, saying her support had helped shape the lives and ambitions of generations of Emirati women.
She said the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’ reflects a vision of building on past achievements while creating new opportunities for future generations.
According to Al Marri, the UAE’s progress in supporting women has been driven by long-term planning, strong institutions and legislation that has enabled Emirati women to take on greater roles in the workplace, leadership and decision-making.
She also thanked the forum’s government, semi-government and private-sector partners, along with its speakers and participants.
She said their involvement reflected the UAE’s approach of bringing different sectors together to support national development and develop women leaders.
The forum also comes as the Dubai Women Establishment marks its 20th anniversary.
Naeema Ahli, CEO of the establishment, said the occasion gave added significance to this year’s Emirati Women’s Day celebrations.
She highlighted the organisation’s work over the past two decades in supporting Emirati women and strengthening their contribution to the country’s development.
Ahli credited Sheikha Manal’s vision for guiding the establishment’s work and shaping its programmes and initiatives.
“Since its inception, the Dubai Women Establishment has sought to be more than an organisation dedicated to women. It was created as a platform to generate opportunities, develop talent and enable Emirati women to play a central role in shaping the future,” she said.
Ahli said the establishment was now entering a new phase, with a focus on preparing women for the changing demands of the future.
She said the forum would help bring together decision-makers, experts and private-sector representatives to exchange ideas and share experiences that could help shape policies and initiatives supporting women.
The Emirati Women’s Forum is the Government of Dubai’s main annual event marking Emirati Women’s Day.
This year’s event attracted about 2,000 senior officials, experts, academics and industry professionals from government and semi-government entities and private-sector organisations across the UAE.
The programme featured seven main sessions and six specialised workshops, with 18 leaders, government officials and industry professionals taking part as speakers.
Discussions focused on the achievements of Emirati women and ways to expand their participation in important and emerging sectors.
The sessions also highlighted policies, initiatives and workplace practices aimed at giving women greater opportunities to contribute to the UAE’s economic and social development.
The forum’s organisers said the event was intended not only to celebrate the progress made by Emirati women but also to look ahead at the opportunities and challenges that will shape their role in the country’s future.