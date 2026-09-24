50 days to Dubai T100: Moves to Al Mamzar, new Olympic distance and an all-female pro race

"Emirati Women's Month is a celebration of what Emirati women achieve, and we're proud to play our part," Renouf said. "The Dubai T100 will feature 20 of the world's best professional women racing around the city on a global broadcast feed, and we hope that inspires the next generation of Emirati women and girls to take on a challenge of their own. We'd love to see more Emirati women on the start line at Al Mamzar this November."