50 days to Dubai T100: Moves to Al Mamzar, new Olympic distance and an all-female pro race

The third edition runs from November 13 to 15, with free entry for spectators at Al Mamzar
Dubai: Dubai's triathlon weekend is 50 days out, and it is arriving in a different part of the city with a wider set of races than before.
The third edition of the Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend runs from 13 to 15 November, moving from Meydan Racecourse to a new coastal home at Al Mamzar. More than 2,000 athletes from 57 nationalities have already signed up, with more than a third returning from previous editions.
Spectator entry is free across the weekend.
When: Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November
Where: Al Mamzar
Price: Free for spectators; amateur race entry via t100triathlon.com/dubai/participate
The biggest change for amateurs is the addition of an Olympic distance triathlon, covering a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run. It is the first time the distance has featured in the Dubai programme.
Relay options have also been introduced for both the Olympic and Sprint distances, so teams of friends or colleagues can split the legs between them.
That sits alongside the Sprint, which is a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run, and the signature 100km race, made up of a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run.
Sam Renouf, chief executive of the Professional Triathletes Organisation, said the aim was to lower the barrier to entry.
"Fifty days out, the momentum behind this year's Dubai T100 is encouraging to see. Moving to Al Mamzar gives us a single venue for the whole weekend, and with the new Olympic distance as well as relay options the Sprint and Olympic, there has never been an easier way into the event, whatever your level."
Dubai's professional race will feature only women this year.
The change follows a revision to the T100 competition format, under which male and female professionals race four individual T100 weekends each before coming together for the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final from 10 to 12 December.
Twenty of the world's best professional women will race in Dubai. The line-up is due to be announced in the coming weeks.
The 50-day mark falls during Emirati Women's Month, which runs until 28 September, and organisers are using it to encourage more Emirati women to enter.
"Emirati Women's Month is a celebration of what Emirati women achieve, and we're proud to play our part," Renouf said. "The Dubai T100 will feature 20 of the world's best professional women racing around the city on a global broadcast feed, and we hope that inspires the next generation of Emirati women and girls to take on a challenge of their own. We'd love to see more Emirati women on the start line at Al Mamzar this November."
The move to the coast has reshaped the race.
The bike course heads out through Al Hamriya Port and Dubai Islands before climbing onto the Infinity Bridge, taking athletes past Port Rashid and the Queen Elizabeth 2, with the Dubai Frame and the Burj Khalifa in the distance, before turning back towards Al Mamzar. The run uses the shaded paths of Al Mamzar Park and its newly opened corniche footpath.
Having everything at one site is a practical gain too, covering the T100, the Olympic distance and the relay events in a single venue.
The race will be broadcast in more than 195 territories through the PTO's partnership with Warner Bros Discovery, including beIN Sports across the Middle East.
Race weekend again falls inside Dubai Fitness Challenge, the citywide 30x30 initiative that asks residents to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days. It runs from 31 October to 29 November and marks its tenth edition this year.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said the event had become a fixture on the city's calendar.
"Its move to Al Mamzar will showcase another distinctive side of the city to audiences around the world. As part of the tenth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the event captures exactly what 30x30 stands for, a world-class sport inspiring people of all ages and abilities across Dubai to get active and take on a challenge of their own."
The 2025 edition at Meydan drew more than 3,000 triathletes and over 15,000 spectators across the weekend.
Dubai is the penultimate stop on the nine-race T100 Race to Qatar, which closes in December.