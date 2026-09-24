He's curious rather than convinced. "The Abu Dhabi station is about 20 minutes from my home, so I'm not sure I would use the train every day. However, I might consider driving to the station, leaving my car there and taking the train to Dubai, just to try it out and see how convenient it is for me. Train travel between the emirates is still a fairly new concept, so I think I would want to experience it first before deciding how often I would use it."