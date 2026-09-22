GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport
UPDATE

Etihad Rail Dubai-Abu Dhabi tickets now on sale ahead of September 30 launch

New 57-minute Dubai-Abu Dhabi rail link opens bookings before launch

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Etihad rail Dubai station nearing completion. Photo: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
Etihad rail Dubai station nearing completion. Photo: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
Staff-Supplied

Dubai: Etihad Rail tickets for journeys between Dubai and Abu Dhabi are now on sale on the official website - eithadrail.ae, giving commuters their first chance to book seats on the new passenger rail service connecting the two emirates.

The service is due to begin on September 30, when Dubai Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates officially opens as part of the expansion of the UAE’s passenger rail network.

Etihad Rail Dubai-Abu Dhabi fares start at Dh39

The fare from Dubai to Abu Dhabi starts at Dh39 one way for Comfort Class, while Premium Class fares start from Dh109. The Dubai-Abu Dhabi tickets are cheaper than fares on the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route, which start at Dh55 for Comfort Class.

The Dubai station will provide a direct rail connection to Etihad Rail’s Mohammed Bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi, with the journey expected to take around 57 minutes.

The UAE’s passenger rail service began operations in June on the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route. Etihad Rail said more than 70,000 tickets had been sold during the early phase, with passengers booking an average of 12 days ahead.

Dubai’s new station is located close to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, providing a connection between the national rail network and Dubai Metro.

Related Topics:
Etihad Rail

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New service gives manufacturers and logistics firms a faster inland cargo gateway in Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Rail launches new Fujairah-Abu Dhabi cargo link

3m read
Dubai joins UAE rail network as Al Yalayis links city to Abu Dhabi in 57 minutes

Dubai’s Etihad Rail launch: What changes from Sept 30

7m read
A photograph shows an Etihad Rail train, the UAE's first passenger train, on its inaugural journey at Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi on June 30, 2026. (Picture used for illustrative purposes).

350km/h train to cut Dubai-Abu Dhabi trip to 30 minutes

3m read
Passengers are required to arrive at their departure station with sufficient time to complete the boarding process.

Running late? Miss your Etihad Rail train, lose fare

2m read