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Etihad Rail Freight launches direct Fujairah-Abu Dhabi cargo service

New link lets businesses move cargo directly from Fujairah Terminals to Abu Dhabi’s ICAD

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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New service gives manufacturers and logistics firms a faster inland cargo gateway in Abu Dhabi.
New service gives manufacturers and logistics firms a faster inland cargo gateway in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail Freight and AD Ports Group have launched a direct rail service linking Fujairah Terminals with the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), giving importers and exporters a new way to move cargo closer to their warehouses, factories and customers.

The service combines dedicated rail freight with an inland cargo gateway at ICAD where customs clearance, inspections and cargo release can be completed. The move is intended to reduce the need for additional road transport after cargo arrives at Fujairah and make the movement of goods across Abu Dhabi more efficient.

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Cargo moves directly from port to ICAD

Under the new arrangement, containers arriving at Fujairah Terminals can be transported by rail directly to ICAD. Once there, customers can complete customs and inspection procedures and collect their cargo closer to their operations.

A key part of the launch is ICAD's designation with the UN location code “AECAD”. The code establishes ICAD as a recognised location within international shipping and trade systems.

This means shipping lines, freight forwarders and cargo owners can book shipments with ICAD listed as the destination and clearance point.

The arrangement brings together Fujairah Terminals, the UAE National Rail Network and ICAD's customs and inspection facilities, reducing the number of times cargo needs to be handled between the port and its final destination.

Designed for industrial businesses

The service is aimed at importers, exporters, manufacturers, distributors and logistics companies operating across Abu Dhabi.

By moving cargo by rail to ICAD, businesses can receive shipments closer to their warehouses and production facilities. The service also reduces reliance on long-distance trucking between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Rail Freight said the service will offer scheduled rail movements, greater capacity for high-volume cargo and less road congestion. It is also expected to produce lower carbon emissions compared with moving the same cargo by long-haul trucks.

Omar Alsebeyi, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight, said the service would extend the benefits of the UAE National Rail Network beyond transportation.

“By combining rail connectivity with customs-enabled inland cargo handling and the ability to book cargo directly to ICAD, we are supporting customers to move goods more efficiently, simplify logistics processes and reduce the time between vessel arrival and final delivery,” he said.

Strengthening Abu Dhabi trade links

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, said the service would connect Fujairah's port facilities more closely with Abu Dhabi's industrial and commercial centres.

The new connection links Fujairah Terminals, the national rail network and ICAD as part of a single cargo route, giving businesses more options for moving goods into Abu Dhabi.

“Strong trade corridors are built by connecting gateways with the industrial and commercial ecosystems they serve,” Al Mazrouei said.

He said the service would provide businesses with greater flexibility while supporting more reliable cargo movements.

The partnership is part of broader efforts by Etihad Rail Freight and AD Ports Group to improve the UAE's transport and logistics infrastructure.

Fujairah Terminals is part of the wider AD Ports Group network, which connects ports with industrial and free zones, logistics facilities and digital services.

Its location on the UAE's east coast provides links to trade routes serving the GCC, India, the Red Sea and East Africa.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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