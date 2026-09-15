Airport shuttles and integrated bookings among initiatives being explored
Abu Dhabi: UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways and Etihad Rail have agreed to explore ways to link air and rail travel across the United Arab Emirates, including shuttle services connecting Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport with a passenger rail station.
The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding at Arabian Travel Market to study integrated air-rail journeys, tourism initiatives and improved connectivity.
The organisations will examine dedicated shuttle services between Zayed International Airport and the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Passenger Station, connecting the airport with the UAE's national railway network.
They will also explore integrated air and rail booking options and passenger services at railway stations.
The agreement is aimed at making it easier for international visitors arriving in Abu Dhabi to continue their journeys to other destinations in the UAE, while supporting tourism and wider economic diversification.
"Through this partnership with Etihad Rail, we will explore new opportunities to link air travel with destinations across the UAE, supporting tourism growth, creating greater convenience for travellers and contributing to Abu Dhabi's long-term economic development," said Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer at Etihad Airways.
Etihad Rail launched passenger services earlier this year, expanding the role of the national railway network in connecting cities and regions across the UAE.
"Since the launch of passenger rail services earlier this year, Etihad Rail has continued to strengthen the role of the national railway network in connecting cities and regions across the UAE," said Azza Al Suwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Rail.
The companies said the partnership would further integrate rail and aviation as part of the UAE's wider transport network.
The MoU does not announce a launch date for the proposed shuttle or integrated booking services, which remain under exploration.