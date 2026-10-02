Etihad Rail adds 6 extra Dubai-Abu Dhabi trains after surge in demand

Over 2,000 new seats added as Etihad Rail responds to high passenger demand
Dubai: Etihad Rail has introduced six additional train services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend in response to exceptional early demand, reflecting customers’ enthusiasm for travelling by rail.
Over 1,000 additional seats have been released across three new services on Saturday, October 3, with a further 1,000 seats across three new services on Sunday, October 4.
The additional services will operate at the following departure times on both days:
12:14: Abu Dhabi to Dubai
13:43: Dubai to Abu Dhabi
16:43: Abu Dhabi to Dubai
Tickets for the additional services went on sale at 2pm today, Friday 2 October. All times are UAE local time.
Etihad Rail's passenger service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi launched on September 30, connecting Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates with Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi.
The journey takes around 64 minutes, providing a new public transport option for people travelling between the two emirates.
Ticket prices start from Dh39 for Comfort Class and Dh109 for Premium Class, although fares can vary depending on the service selected. Passengers can book tickets through the Etihad Rail website - etihadrail.ae or mobile app.
The Dubai and Abu Dhabi services form part of Etihad Rail's expanding passenger network. Passenger trains also currently serve Al Dhaid in Sharjah and Fujairah, with more stations scheduled to join the network.