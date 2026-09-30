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History on track! Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi train service begins: Inside the inaugural journey

Historic passenger rail link ushers in a new era of Dubai–Abu Dhabi travel

Last updated:
Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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First intercity train connects Dubai and Abu Dhabi, transforming daily commutes
First intercity train connects Dubai and Abu Dhabi, transforming daily commutes
Virendra Saklani

A new journey begins! Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi passenger service marks a new chapter in travel between the two emirates. From the excitement at Al Yalayis Station to the arrival at Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station, see the moments from the historic inaugural journey.

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Excitement fills Al Yalayis Station as passengers arrive for Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi journey.
Virendra Saklani
How the journey unfolds: The first Etihad Rail passenger train departed Al Yalayis Station at 6.14am and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 7.18am. The return service left at 7.43am and reached Dubai at 8.47am, completing the journey in just over an hour. Catch the live updates here.
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Live music and a traditional welcome greet passengers at Al Yalayis Station.
Virendra Saklani
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The countdown clock ticks down at Al Yalayis Station ahead of Etihad Rail’s first passenger train to Abu Dhabi.
Virendra Saklani
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Passengers collect their tickets at the counter at Al Yalayis Station in Dubai before boarding Etihad Rail’s first train.
Virendra Saklani
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The excitement is real! A passenger shows their ticket before boarding Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi service.
Virendra Saklani
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Passengers stream into Al Yalayis Station ahead of the historic first journey.
Virendra Saklani
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Passengers tap their tickets at the gates before boarding Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi service.
Virendra Saklani
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Passengers make their way through the gates at Al Yalayis Station ahead of the inaugural journey.
Virendra Saklani
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A lively welcome awaits passengers at Al Yalayis Station as Etihad Rail launches its first passenger service to Abu Dhabi.
Virendra Saklani
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A new chapter in UAE travel takes shape on the station boards, displaying Etihad Rail’s arrival and departure times at Al Yalayis Station.
Virendra Saklani
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Excitement on the platform! Passengers get ready to board Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi service.
Virendra Saklani
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A warm welcome for a historic journey! Passengers are greeted at Al Yalayis Station before boarding Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi service.
Virendra Saklani
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All smiles before departure! Staff greet passengers as they soak up the excitement at Al Yalayis Station ahead of Etihad Rail’s inaugural service.
Virendra Saklani
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A special welcome for a special journey! Passengers gather at Al Yalayis Station as Etihad Rail’s Dubai–Abu Dhabi service gets underway.
Virendra Saklani
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A journey to remember begins here! Passengers board Etihad Rail’s first train from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.
Virendra Saklani
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The wait is over! Passengers board Etihad Rail’s first train from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.
Virendra Saklani
Related Topics:
DubaiAbu DhabiEtihad Rail

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