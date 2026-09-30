History on track! Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi train service begins: Inside the inaugural journey

Historic passenger rail link ushers in a new era of Dubai–Abu Dhabi travel
A new journey begins! Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi passenger service marks a new chapter in travel between the two emirates. From the excitement at Al Yalayis Station to the arrival at Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station, see the moments from the historic inaugural journey.
How the journey unfolds: The first Etihad Rail passenger train departed Al Yalayis Station at 6.14am and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 7.18am. The return service left at 7.43am and reached Dubai at 8.47am, completing the journey in just over an hour. Catch the live updates here.