Etihad Rail passengers travelling to Dubai can now add a nol One-Day Pass to their train booking, with prices starting from Dh22.

The pass offers unlimited eligible travel on Dubai Metro, Tram and RTA buses for the day, making onward journeys easier.

Passengers arriving at Al Yalayis Station can access Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station via a pedestrian footbridge.

Two options are available: Dh22 for a Regular pass and Dh42 for a Gold pass. Both the train ticket and nol pass can be accessed using a single QR code through the Etihad Rail app or booking confirmation email.