After an hour-long journey, Etihad Rail’s train has arrived at Al Yalayis Station in Dubai
After an hour-long journey, the Etihad Rail passenger train has arrived at Al Yalayis Station in Dubai.
A glimpse inside Etihad Rail’s Dubai station ahead of tomorrow’s launch. From a striking UAE rail network display to clear signs directing passengers towards Dubai Metro, platforms and parking, Al Yalayis Station is getting ready to welcome its first passengers.
Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station is just a five-minute walk from Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station via a dedicated pedestrian footbridge, connecting passengers to Dubai Metro’s Red Line.
Expo City is also just 10 minutes away by car, while Al Maktoum International Airport is around 27 minutes away.
Etihad Rail passengers travelling to Dubai can now add a nol One-Day Pass to their train booking, with prices starting from Dh22.
The pass offers unlimited eligible travel on Dubai Metro, Tram and RTA buses for the day, making onward journeys easier.
Passengers arriving at Al Yalayis Station can access Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station via a pedestrian footbridge.
Two options are available: Dh22 for a Regular pass and Dh42 for a Gold pass. Both the train ticket and nol pass can be accessed using a single QR code through the Etihad Rail app or booking confirmation email.
Planning to travel on Etihad Rail? Booking your ticket online could save you money.
A standard Comfort Class ticket costs Dh39 when booked online, compared to Dh60 when purchased at the station through a ticket vending machine. That is a difference of Dh21 for the same journey.
Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets in advance through the official Etihad Rail website, etihadrail.ae, or the Etihad Rail mobile app to secure the lower fare.
From Dh109, you get wider reclining seats, extra legroom, padded headrests, and complimentary drinks and snacks
The countdown is almost over! We are at Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station in Dubai for an exclusive media preview, just one day before passenger services officially launch.
Located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, the station is preparing to welcome passengers travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with journeys expected to take around one hour and four minutes.
Today, we are getting a first look inside the station, from its facilities to the passenger experience. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates ahead of tomorrow’s big day.
10 minutes into the journey, Premium Class passengers are served complimentary refreshments.
Dubai is gearing up for tomorrow’s Etihad Rail passenger service launch, with digital road signs across the city building anticipation ahead of the big day.
Motorists travelling along Sheikh Zayed Road can spot the countdown on electronic variable message signs (VMS), displaying the message: “New Horizon in Mobility – 1 Day Left”, alongside the Etihad Rail and RTA logos.
The countdown comes as Etihad Rail prepares for its official launch on Wednesday, September 30, marking a major milestone in the UAE’s passenger rail journey.
Comfort Class features standard seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, power sockets and USB charging ports.
Our journey starts at Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi. Passengers can book on the Etihad Rail website and app, or use the ticket vending machines right here, where you can also print your ticket.
Etihad Rail tickets for the new Dubai-Abu Dhabi passenger service are now on sale, with trains set to begin operating from Dubai on September 30.
The new service will connect Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates with the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi, with the journey taking around 57 minutes.
Tickets were first made available on September 22 before bookings were paused. They are now available again through the Etihad Rail website and mobile app.
Here is everything passengers need to know about Etihad Rail tickets, fares, train timings, stations, classes and how to book.
The Dubai Crown Prince shared his Etihad Rail ticket on Snapchat, showing a journey between the two emirates ahead of the launch of passenger services from Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai shared his Etihad Rail ticket on Snapchat, showing a journey between the two emirates ahead of the launch of passenger services from Dubai.
The ticket indicates a Comfort option, with prices starting from Dh39.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, inaugurated the Etihad Rail station in Dubai on Monday, announcing the official launch of the national passenger rail network and the start of a new phase of expansion connecting more cities and regions across the UAE.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was present, traveling aboard an Etihad Rail train from Abu Dhabi to Dubai on a journey ahead of the official launch of the service on the national passenger rail network.
The inauguration comes ahead of the start of services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah on 30 September 2026.