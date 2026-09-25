Fares from Dh39 as Etihad Rail opens Dubai-Abu Dhabi and Dubai-Fujairah routes
Dubai: Etihad Rail tickets for the new Dubai-Abu Dhabi passenger service are now on sale, with trains set to begin operating from Dubai on September 30.
The new service will connect Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates with the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi, with the journey taking around 57 minutes.
Tickets were first made available on September 22 before bookings were paused. They are now available again through the Etihad Rail website and mobile app.
Here is everything passengers need to know about Etihad Rail tickets, fares, train timings, stations, classes and how to book.
Five services are scheduled to operate in each direction from September 30.
Dubai to Abu Dhabi
6.14am – 7.18am
7.14am – 8.18am
1.14pm – 2.18pm
5.14pm – 6.18pm
6.14pm – 7.18pm
Abu Dhabi to Dubai
6.43am – 7.47am
7.43am – 8.47am
12.43pm – 1.47pm
4.43pm – 5.47pm
5.43pm – 6.47pm
Etihad Rail's booking platform also shows a direct Dubai-Fujairah service on September 30. The train is scheduled to depart Dubai at 1.57pm and arrive in Fujairah at 3.07pm, making the journey around 70 minutes.
Fares for the Dubai-Abu Dhabi route start at:
Comfort Class: Dh39
Premium Class: Dh109
These are starting fares, with the final price depending on the fare type and availability.
Passengers can choose between three fare options:
Saver: Designed for passengers with fixed travel plans. Seat selection is not included, with seats assigned automatically. Changes are not permitted and tickets are non-refundable.
Value: Includes complimentary seat selection and allows changes subject to the applicable fare conditions. Tickets are non-refundable.
Flex: Offers greater flexibility, including complimentary seat selection and changes. Refunds are also available subject to the applicable cancellation conditions.
Etihad Rail's passenger charter sets out the rules for changes and refunds.
Comfort Class offers standard seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, power and USB charging and luggage space. Food and drinks can be purchased onboard.
Premium Class offers wider reclining seats, additional legroom and padded headrests. Passengers also receive complimentary drinks and snacks, while additional food can be purchased.
Both classes include complimentary Wi-Fi and charging facilities.
Tickets can be booked through the Etihad Rail website - etihadrail.ae or mobile app. Passengers can also use ticket vending machines at stations.
To book online:
Enter your departure and destination stations.
Select your travel date and departure time.
Choose Comfort or Premium Class.
Select Saver, Value or Flex.
Enter the required passenger details.
Add any available extras, such as a shuttle bus or car rental.
Review the booking and pay by card.
The digital ticket will be available through the Etihad Rail app or mobile website and will also be sent by email. Printed tickets can be obtained from station vending machines.
Tickets can be purchased up to five minutes before departure, subject to availability.
The station can also be accessed from E44 and D57 and serves communities including Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park, Green Community, Dubai Production City, Expo City Dubai and Dubai South.
A pedestrian bridge connects the station with Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Red Line, giving passengers a public transport link to the national rail network.
Etihad Rail lists the following facilities at Dubai Al Yalayis Station:
Wi-Fi
Parking
Metro access
Ticket vending machines
Information and support services
Waiting areas
Family waiting area
First aid room
Retail and food outlets
Toilets
Prayer room
Pick-up and drop-off facilities
Bus stop
Taxi and e-hailing areas
Transfer bridge to the Metro
According to the Etihad Rail website, the station will also feature WHSmith, Starbucks and a Lulu Mart.
Yes. Uber, Careem and Hala Taxi can take passengers to the station.
The station currently has 265 parking spaces – 260 for regular vehicles and five spaces for electric cars.
Passengers have to check parking availability when booking their train ticket. A half-day of parking will cost Dh30, while a full day will also cost Dh30.
The RTA will provide bus services to the station. The bus stop is named Jumeirah Golf Estates 1 (JGE). Bus F38 serves the station, with routes to Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City.