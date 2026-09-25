Dubai Al Yalayis Station to link directly with Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro
Dubai: Etihad Rail’s Dubai-Abu Dhabi passenger service is set to launch in just a few days, giving commuters a new way to travel between the two emirates in around 57 minutes.
Here is what passengers need to know about fares, ticket types, booking, the new Dubai station and travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi by train.
Dubai's Al Yalayis Station is almost finished as it prepares to open next week. Located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, the new station has been designed to handle passengers travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with dedicated facilities, road access and parking.
A pedestrian bridge is also being built to connect the station with Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Red Line, making it easier for passengers to reach the station by public transport.
The Dubai passenger service is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 30, when Dubai Al Yalayis Station officially opens.
The route will connect Al Yalayis Station with Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi, with the journey expected to take around 57 minutes.
Five round trips are scheduled for the launch day, with the first Dubai-Abu Dhabi service departing in the morning.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi fares start at:
Comfort Class: Dh39
Premium Class: Dh109
These are starting fares and the amount passengers pay can vary depending on the fare type and availability.
Passengers can choose between three fare options: Saver, Value and Flex at an additional cost.
Saver - is designed for passengers with fixed travel plans. Seat selection is not included and a seat is automatically assigned. Changes are not permitted and the fare is non-refundable.
Value - includes complimentary seat selection and allows passengers to make changes subject to the applicable fare conditions. The ticket is non-refundable.
Flex - offers the greatest flexibility, including complimentary seat selection and changes. Refunds are also available subject to the cancellation conditions.
Etihad Rail's passenger charter sets out different rules for changes and refunds depending on the fare purchased.
Comfort Class provides regular seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, power and USB charging and luggage space. Food and drinks are available to purchase onboard.
Premium Class has wider reclining seats, additional legroom and padded headrests. Passengers also receive complimentary drinks and snacks, with additional food available to purchase.
Both classes provide complimentary Wi-Fi and charging facilities.
Once bookings reopen, passengers can purchase Etihad Rail tickets through the Etihad Rail website - www.etihadrail.ae or mobile app. Tickets will also be available from ticket vending machines at stations.
To book online:
Visit the Etihad Rail website or open the mobile app.
Enter your departure and destination stations.
Select your travel date and preferred departure time.
Choose Comfort or Premium Class.
Select your fare type – Saver, Value or Flex.
Enter the required passenger details.
Add any extras you need, such as a shuttle bus to Abu Dhabi station or a car rental.
Review your booking and pay by card.
After payment, your digital ticket will be available through the Etihad Rail app or mobile website and will also be sent by email. Printed tickets can be obtained from station vending machines.
Etihad Rail says tickets can be purchased up to five minutes before departure, subject to availability.
Dubai Al Yalayis Station is located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, close to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311).
The station is also accessible from other major roads, including E44 and D57, making it accessible to passengers travelling from several parts of Dubai.
The location is close to communities including Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park, Green Community, Dubai Production City, Expo City Dubai and Dubai South.
Dubai Al Yalayis Station will be connected to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Red Line by a dedicated elevated pedestrian walkway.
The connection will allow passengers to transfer between Etihad Rail and the Metro without needing to drive between the two stations.
For passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi into Dubai, the Metro will provide onward connections to destinations including DMCC, JLT, Mall of the Emirates, Business Bay, Dubai World Trade Centre and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall, with the Red Line continuing towards Centrepoint in Rashidiya.
For Dubai residents travelling to Abu Dhabi, the connection works in reverse, passengers can take the Red Line to Jumeirah Golf Estates, cross to Al Yalayis Station and continue their journey on Etihad Rail.