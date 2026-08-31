Dubai set to join UAE passenger rail network with 57-minute link to Abu Dhabi
Dubai: With just one month to go, Dubai is set to join the UAE’s passenger rail network, with Etihad Rail opening up a long-awaited new connection between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The new Dubai Etihad Rail station is scheduled to open in September, with the journey between the two emirates expected to take around 57 minutes. Located near Jumeirah Golf Estates, the station’s strategic location could make it an important transport hub for southern Dubai.
Here is what we know about Etihad Rail’s Dubai station, its location and the connections that could make it a key transport hub for southern Dubai.
Dubai Al Yalayis Station, the latest addition to the Etihad Rail network, is set to commence operations on September 30, 2026.
The station will open alongside Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah, marking the next major phase of the UAE’s national passenger rail network. This follows the launch of passenger rail services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30.
Dubai Al Yalayis Station is located near Jumeirah Golf Estates in southern Dubai, along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). The location is significant because E311 is one of Dubai’s major north-south highways, providing road access to the station from a wide area of the emirate.
The station is surrounded by a number of established and growing residential communities and major destinations. Some of these include:
Jumeirah Golf Estates
Al Furjan
Dubai Investment Park (DIP)
Green Community
Dubai Production City
Expo City Dubai
Dubai South
One of the key features of the new Dubai Etihad Rail station will be its planned connection to the Dubai Metro. Dubai Al Yalayis Station is located close to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line.
Etihad Rail has previously confirmed it has plans to connect the Dubai passenger station with the Metro network, creating a link between the UAE’s national railway and Dubai’s existing urban public transport system.
A dedicated bridge is being constructed to connect the Etihad Rail station with Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station. The footbridge will allow passengers to move between the two transport networks, making it easier to continue a journey after arriving by train.
The location of Dubai Al Yalayis Station near Jumeirah Golf Estates could make it an important transport point for southern Dubai.
E311 access: The station sits along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, giving motorists direct access from several parts of Dubai.
Close to Dubai Metro: The station is near Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line, with a dedicated pedestrian connection being built between the two. This will allow passengers to move between Etihad Rail and the Dubai Metro as part of the same journey.
Serves a wider area: The station is not just for Jumeirah Golf Estates. It is within reach of communities including Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park, Green Community, Dubai Production City, Expo City Dubai and Dubai South.
Growing part of Dubai: Southern Dubai is continuing to expand, with new residential, commercial, aviation and infrastructure projects planned for the area.
Close to Al Maktoum International Airport: Another factor is the station’s proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South. Dubai Al Yalayis Station is around 30 minutes by road from the airport, putting it close to one of Dubai’s biggest long-term infrastructure projects. As the airport and Dubai South continue to develop, the area is expected to attract more businesses, workers and residents. This could increase the importance of the Etihad Rail station as a connection between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and southern Dubai’s growing aviation and business hub.
Potential future Gold Line connection: The area’s transport connections could become even more extensive in the future. Dubai has approved the Dh34 billion Dubai Metro Gold Line, a planned 42-kilometre route with 18 stations that will connect with the existing Metro network and integrate with Etihad Rail. Jumeirah Golf Estates is planned to be served by the Gold Line, which is scheduled for completion in 2032.