E311 access: The station sits along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, giving motorists direct access from several parts of Dubai.

Close to Dubai Metro: The station is near Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line, with a dedicated pedestrian connection being built between the two. This will allow passengers to move between Etihad Rail and the Dubai Metro as part of the same journey.

Serves a wider area: The station is not just for Jumeirah Golf Estates. It is within reach of communities including Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park, Green Community, Dubai Production City, Expo City Dubai and Dubai South.

Growing part of Dubai: Southern Dubai is continuing to expand, with new residential, commercial, aviation and infrastructure projects planned for the area.

Close to Al Maktoum International Airport: Another factor is the station’s proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South. Dubai Al Yalayis Station is around 30 minutes by road from the airport, putting it close to one of Dubai’s biggest long-term infrastructure projects. As the airport and Dubai South continue to develop, the area is expected to attract more businesses, workers and residents. This could increase the importance of the Etihad Rail station as a connection between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and southern Dubai’s growing aviation and business hub.