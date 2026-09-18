Etihad Rail is coming to Dubai: What changes when Al Yalayis station opens September 30

The new Al Yalayis Station will connect Dubai with Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Fujairah
Dubai: Excitement is building as Dubai prepares to join the UAE’s national passenger rail network, with Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station scheduled to open on September 30, 2026.
The opening will mark the next major step in the rollout of the UAE’s passenger rail service, following the launch of the Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route on June 30.
The new Dubai station is expected to offer a 57-minute rail connection between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while also linking passengers to Dubai’s existing public transport network.
Here is everything you need to know about the Dubai station, routes, fares, Metro connections and what passengers can expect.
Al Yalayis Station will open on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
The station will be the first dedicated Etihad Rail passenger station in Dubai and will connect the emirate to the wider national passenger railway network.
The September launch will also see passenger services extended to Al Dhaid in Sharjah.
The new service will connect Al Yalayis in Dubai with Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, with the journey expected to take around 57 minutes.
The national passenger network is being rolled out in phases, with 10 stations expected to be operational across the UAE by the end of March 2027.
Dubai Al Yalayis Station is located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, close to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311).
The location puts the station within reach of several major residential and commercial communities in southern Dubai, including:
Jumeirah Golf Estates
Al Furjan
Dubai Investment Park
Green Community
Dubai Production City
Expo City Dubai
Dubai South
The station is also around 30 minutes by road from Al Maktoum International Airport, depending on traffic.
The initial passenger service will connect Al Yalayis Station with Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi.
The journey is expected to take approximately 57 minutes, offering an alternative to travelling between the two emirates by road.
Yes. A key feature of the Dubai station is its planned connection to the Dubai Metro Red Line.
Al Yalayis Station is located close to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, and a dedicated pedestrian bridge is being constructed to connect the two.
This will allow passengers arriving by Etihad Rail to continue their journeys on the Dubai Metro.
The connection could also make the station more accessible to passengers travelling from other parts of Dubai without using a car.
The location of Al Yalayis Station could make it an important transport point for southern Dubai as the area continues to develop.
E311 access: The station sits along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing road access from several parts of Dubai.
Metro connection: Its proximity to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and the planned pedestrian bridge will link Etihad Rail with Dubai Metro as part of a wider public transport journey.
Wider catchment area: The station will serve more than Jumeirah Golf Estates, with communities including Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park, Green Community, Dubai Production City, Expo City Dubai and Dubai South within reach.
Southern Dubai growth: The southern part of Dubai continues to see residential, commercial, aviation and infrastructure development, including major projects in Dubai South.
Al Maktoum International Airport: The station is around 30 minutes by road from Al Maktoum International Airport. As the airport and Dubai South expand, the station could provide an additional rail connection between southern Dubai and other parts of the UAE.
Future Gold Line: Dubai has approved the Dh34 billion Dubai Metro Gold Line, a planned 42-kilometre route with 18 stations. The project is planned to integrate with Etihad Rail, with Jumeirah Golf Estates among the areas expected to be served. The Gold Line is scheduled for completion in 2032.
While Dubai will initially have one dedicated station on the national passenger railway, the emirate is eventually expected to have four stations linked to Etihad Rail projects.
RTA Director General and Chairman Mattar Al Tayer recently revealed details of the wider plan.
Two stations will be connected to the national Etihad Rail network, while another two will serve the planned Dubai-Abu Dhabi High-Speed Rail service.
The second station on the national passenger line has not yet been officially named.
However, Dubai’s 2032 rail network map indicates a future station in the Meydan area.
The other two stations will serve the separate high-speed rail project.
These are planned for:
Al Maktoum International Airport
Al Jaddaf
The Al Jaddaf station is expected to connect with Dubai Metro’s Green Line and future Blue Line.
What other Etihad Rail stations are opening?
The Dubai and Al Dhaid stations are part of a wider national rollout.
September 30, 2026
Dubai Al Yalayis
Al Dhaid
November 30, 2026
Madinat Zayed
Liwa
December 30, 2026
Al Sila
Al Dhannah
Al Mirfa
March 30, 2027
Sharjah University City
Once the announced stations are operational, Etihad Rail’s passenger network will connect communities across the UAE through a railway spanning approximately 900 kilometres.
The planned High-Speed Rail service is separate from the passenger service launching at Al Yalayis.
Etihad Rail has said the fully electrified high-speed service will connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai in approximately 30 minutes.
The project is expected to provide another major link between the UAE’s two largest economic centres.
The high-speed network is expected to be operational by 2030, while Dubai Metro’s Blue Line is scheduled to open in 2029.
From introductory fares to discounts for children and seniors, here’s what Etihad Rail passengers need to know about ticket prices.
Introductory fares start from:
Dh55 for Comfort Class
Dh120 for Premium Class
Etihad Rail has said the introductory fares are around 50 per cent lower than standard adult ticket prices.
Passengers can also receive additional discounts:
Children aged 2 to 17: 50 per cent off regular fares
Senior citizens aged 60 and above: 20 per cent off
Infants under two: Free when accompanied by an adult
Passengers can check fares for individual journeys when booking.
Tickets can be purchased through the Etihad Rail mobile app or official website.
Passengers can use the booking system to:
Check train schedules
Select seats
Make bookings
Manage existing tickets
Travellers planning to use the service at weekends or during busy periods should consider booking in advance.
Etihad Rail has warned passengers that missing a train for reasons not attributable to the operator does not qualify for a refund or compensation.
Passengers are advised to arrive at the station at least 20 minutes before departure.
The boarding gates will close two minutes before the scheduled departure time. Passengers arriving after the cut-off may not be allowed to board.
If you neither travel nor cancel your ticket before departure, you will be treated as a no-show and your ticket will no longer be valid.
Different rules apply if the disruption is caused by Etihad Rail.
If a train is delayed by 30 minutes or more, passengers can choose not to travel and either rebook on an alternative service or receive a refund.
If a service is cancelled, passengers can choose to rebook or use an alternative form of transport.
If passengers have already boarded a disrupted service, Etihad Rail says it will seek to get them to their final destination at no additional cost.
Passengers who miss a connecting Etihad Rail train because of an operator-caused delay can be rebooked on the next available service at no additional charge.
However, this protection does not automatically cover connections involving third-party transport, including Dubai Metro, taxis, car parks or other transport services.
Passengers making connections should therefore leave enough time between services.
For many UAE residents, the Dubai launch will be their first experience of travelling on the national passenger railway.
A few simple etiquette rules can make the journey smoother for everyone.
Before you board
Keep your ticket ready and know your carriage and seat number before the train arrives.
Avoid blocking platform doors or standing directly in the boarding area, as other passengers will also need to enter.
Boarding and finding your seat
Move fully into the carriage when boarding rather than stopping in the doorway.
Large suitcases should be placed in designated luggage areas, while smaller bags can be stored under the seat or in overhead storage where available.
Keep aisles and emergency exits clear.
Once seated, check your carriage and seat number. If someone is occupying your assigned seat, a polite request should normally resolve the issue.
Keep noise levels down
Passengers may use the train to work, read, relax or sleep, so keeping noise under control is an important courtesy.
Use headphones when listening to music or watching videos.
Keep phone calls brief and your voice low, and avoid using speakerphone.
If you need to take a longer call, consider moving somewhere where it will not disturb other passengers.
Al Yalayis Station is more than a new stop on the national railway.
Its location near E311, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai South and Al Maktoum International Airport places it in a rapidly developing part of Dubai.
The planned pedestrian link to the Metro will also connect the national railway with Dubai’s existing urban transport network.
With further stations planned in Meydan, Al Jaddaf and Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai’s rail network is set to become increasingly integrated with the UAE’s national railway system.
For passengers, the first major change is now just 10 days away: on September 30, Dubai will officially join Etihad Rail’s passenger network.