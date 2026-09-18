Etihad Rail is coming to Dubai: What changes when Al Yalayis station opens September 30

E311 access: The station sits along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing road access from several parts of Dubai.

Metro connection: Its proximity to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and the planned pedestrian bridge will link Etihad Rail with Dubai Metro as part of a wider public transport journey.

Wider catchment area: The station will serve more than Jumeirah Golf Estates, with communities including Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park, Green Community, Dubai Production City, Expo City Dubai and Dubai South within reach.

Southern Dubai growth: The southern part of Dubai continues to see residential, commercial, aviation and infrastructure development, including major projects in Dubai South.

Al Maktoum International Airport: The station is around 30 minutes by road from Al Maktoum International Airport. As the airport and Dubai South expand, the station could provide an additional rail connection between southern Dubai and other parts of the UAE.