Delays of 30 minutes or more allow passengers to rebook or claim a ticket refund.
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has warned passengers that missing a train for reasons not directly attributable to the operator will not entitle them to a refund or compensation, advising travellers to arrive at the station at least 20 minutes before departure.
Under its Passenger Charter, Etihad Rail said boarding gates will close two minutes before the scheduled departure time, after which passengers will no longer be allowed onto the platform.
Passengers are required to arrive at their departure station with sufficient time to complete the boarding process. Etihad Rail said it could not guarantee boarding for anyone arriving after the cut-off time and was under no obligation to delay a train.
Travellers who neither take their scheduled journey nor cancel their ticket before departure will be treated as a “no-show”. Their ticket will no longer be valid for travel and no refund will be available.
Etihad Rail also advised passengers to monitor station departure screens and announcements for their scheduled departure time, platform number and expected arrival time, and to make sure they reach the correct platform in time.
The operator said it would not be responsible for consequences or losses resulting from passengers travelling to the wrong station, getting off at the wrong stop or boarding the wrong train.
It also said it would not accept responsibility for loss, damage, injury, delay or inconvenience resulting from services operated by third parties or governed by separate terms and conditions.
Boarding gates will open before the train’s scheduled departure, allowing passengers who have passed through them to access the platform and board at any point before departure.
Different rules apply when a journey is disrupted by Etihad Rail itself.
If a train is delayed by 30 minutes or more, passengers may choose not to travel and can either rebook on an alternative service or receive a refund for their ticket.
If a service is cancelled, Etihad Rail said passengers will be offered the choice of rebooking on another train or using an alternative form of transport.
Where a disruption occurs after passengers have boarded, the operator said it would seek to get them to their final destination at no additional cost and help them continue their journey or provide an alternative solution.
Passengers will be informed of disruptions through email, text messages and WhatsApp, as well as station and onboard screens and announcements.
Etihad Rail also said passengers who miss a connecting train because of a delay caused by the operator will be rebooked onto the next available service at no additional charge.
That commitment does not extend to connections involving transport services operated by other providers, including Dubai Metro, Etihad Rail buses in Abu Dhabi, taxis and car parks, even when parking facilities are located at Etihad Rail stations.
Passengers have therefore been advised to allow sufficient time when transferring between Etihad Rail and other transport services.
In cases involving a significant delay or cancellation of an outbound Etihad Rail service, passengers may also request free rebooking of a connecting or return Etihad Rail journey for that direction of travel.