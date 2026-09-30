‘Full of goosebumps’: First passengers hail Etihad Rail’s debut Dubai–Abu Dhabi service

For Omar El-Gahed, an engineer based in Dubai, the train could change his working day. He has driven from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back every day for the past year, a journey that can take up to two hours each way. Today, he arrived in Abu Dhabi as one of the first passengers on the day's second service from Dubai to Mohammed Bin Zayed City, and for a man who spends so many hours behind the wheel, the difference was clear.