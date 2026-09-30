‘Full of goosebumps’: First passengers hail Etihad Rail’s debut Dubai–Abu Dhabi service

The first travellers say the journey is easier, calmer and "above expectations"
Abu Dhabi: "I was full of goosebumps," Katerina DjKattyLeen, the first passenger to ride Etihad Rail from Dubai to Abu Dhabi said when she arrived.
For years, the trip between Dubai and Abu Dhabi has meant a long drive, heavy traffic and a search for parking at the other end.
Today, that changed. Etihad Rail's passenger service between the two cities carried its first travelers, and the people on board had plenty to say about it.
The first train was scheduled to leave Al Yalayis Station in Dubai at 6.14am and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 7.18am.
Two tickets, two classes
For Katerina, the goosebumps were only the beginning. She was not content with just one seat. She bought two tickets, one in Premium and one in Comfort, so she could compare the two classes on the same journey.
The food on the train made a strong impression too, and one detail in particular caught her off guard: the cutlery.
"It was like 100% good, good food. It's not heavy. I was so surprised about the fork and knife, because it was not plastic. It was from the palm tree," she said.
Would she leave the car at home? Definitely. Katerina said she would drop the car for the train whenever she needs to travel to Abu Dhabi.
Welcoming, warm experience
Sultan Lootah, who works in Abu Dhabi, was among the first passengers on board and described the journey as amazing. He has ridden the Dubai Metro before but said this is a different kind of experience.
"This is a different experience. It interconnects between cities, and it is a new experience for residents and locals in the UAE. It was wonderful," he said.
For Lootah, the biggest gain is time and less stress. Instead of concentrating on the road, passengers can settle into their seat and use the journey as they choose.
"It's a new means of transportation for us. It eases the length of the route, and probably the stress of driving as well. You can commute, do other things, drink your coffee, have your breakfast, do some work, so it's much easier," he said.
The souvenirs handed out as passengers boarded added to the mood.
"It was a welcoming, warm experience," he said.
Could change the working day
For Omar El-Gahed, an engineer based in Dubai, the train could change his working day. He has driven from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back every day for the past year, a journey that can take up to two hours each way. Today, he arrived in Abu Dhabi as one of the first passengers on the day's second service from Dubai to Mohammed Bin Zayed City, and for a man who spends so many hours behind the wheel, the difference was clear.
"I work in Abu Dhabi, so I have been travelling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi daily for the last year. It's a very good opportunity to use the train today and see how it goes, and hopefully we will use it to commute every day," he said.
He described the ride as amazing and smooth, and said it exceeded his expectations.
"We are in the UAE, so everything is always above expectations, and this was really above what I had. The train is very well organised, and everything inside is very good quality. It was really nice," he said.
Camels from the windows
Not every passenger had planned to be on board. Sanalina Gomez came to Abu Dhabi for an appointment. When she realised the train to Abu Dhabi was starting service that very day, she booked a ticket to try it.
"I saw some camels, you know. Yeah, so beautiful, really, really beautiful," she said.
For Gomez, the view outside and the coffee and food inside were part of one bigger cultural experience, one that no motorway can offer.
"You enjoy the culture, the food culture. I enjoyed my coffee," she said.
She called the ride awesome and very fast. She also believes the train will make life easier for people who travel often between the two cities and currently rely on the bus.
"Sometimes you need to take a bus, and the bus is slow," she said.
Music, dance and souvenirs
The celebration began before anyone boarded. Passengers arriving at Al Yalayis Station were welcomed with live performances, with music and dance filling the station as Dubai marked the launch of its first passenger service to Abu Dhabi.
The atmosphere was more festival than commute, and it set the tone for a journey many described as a milestone.
Etihad Rail made sure passengers on the inaugural services took one home. Each traveller received a specially designed gift box containing a commemorative coin dated September 30, 2026, and a personalised luggage tag bearing the words: "I was part of the first journeys."
For many passengers, the gift was one of the details that made the day feel special.