Etihad Rail vs car: expats put Dubai-Abu Dhabi journey to the test

“Inside, it is very, very beautiful train. We are from Russia and we remember trains in Russia, but this is next level. Very modern, one of the best trains I have experienced,” he said.

"It is definitely easier and more comfortable to be sitting in a train than stuck in traffic in a car or spending a lot of time finding a parking spot," he said.

Rahf is an Abu Dhabi-based reporter and multimedia journalist with a background that spans live reporting, broadcasting, and social media presenting. She has extensive work experience in the Danish media industry and is on her way to a master’s degree in journalism from Roskilde University in Denmark. What drives her is curiosity, asking the right questions and chasing the human story behind every headline: the person behind the business, the feeling behind the fact, the ambition behind the achievement. When she's not on a story, she's off exploring music and pop culture, usually with a coffee in hand and a song stuck in her head.