GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

Etihad Rail vs car: expats put Dubai-Abu Dhabi journey to the test

One took the train while the other drove. The train arrived about four minutes earlier.

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Etihad Rail vs car: expats put Dubai-Abu Dhabi journey to the test

Abu Dhabi: Same start point. Same end destination. Two ways to get there.

Two friends set out from Dubai to Abu Dhabi to put Etihad Rail's new passenger service to the test.

Dmitrii Mednikov took the car, and his friend Rodion boarded the first journey from Dubai Al Yalayis station to Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi and started their timers.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

When they compared arrival times, the train had reached Abu Dhabi about four minutes sooner.

"We came here to compare, who will be faster, train or car. And the train won," Rodion said.

This is next level

The test was not only about the timing. Dmitrii said the real difference was how the journey felt.

"It is definitely easier and more comfortable to be sitting in a train than stuck in traffic in a car or spending a lot of time finding a parking spot," he said.

He believes the gap would grow when the roads are at their busiest.

"During peak hours, the train would definitely be the fastest option," he added.

Rodion, meanwhile, was impressed by the train itself after experiencing the journey.

“Inside, it is very, very beautiful train. We are from Russia and we remember trains in Russia, but this is next level. Very modern, one of the best trains I have experienced,” he said.

Comfortable and quiet ride

Rodion was sitting in Comfort Class, and his experience was that despite the high-speed, the ride was quiet and comfortable.

"It was quiet and nice," he said.

The two expats travelled to Abu Dhabi to experience the city and use the new inter-emirate passenger service.

Etihad Rail links Al Yalayis Station in Dubai with Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi, with five trains a day in each direction and fares from Dh29. The first train from Dubai arrived in Abu Dhabi at 7.18am.

Rahf Youssef, Reporter
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
Rahf is an Abu Dhabi-based reporter and multimedia journalist with a background that spans live reporting, broadcasting, and social media presenting. She has extensive work experience in the Danish media industry and is on her way to a master’s degree in journalism from Roskilde University in Denmark. What drives her is curiosity, asking the right questions and chasing the human story behind every headline: the person behind the business, the feeling behind the fact, the ambition behind the achievement. When she's not on a story, she's off exploring music and pop culture, usually with a coffee in hand and a song stuck in her head.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Etihad Rail’s Dubai–Abu Dhabi journey rolls on

Etihad Rail’s Dubai–Abu Dhabi journey rolls on

1h ago12m read
Final touches are underway at Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis station in Dubai, bringing the landmark project closer to completion. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Etihad Rail Dubai-Abu Dhabi tickets now on sale

1m read
Etihad Rail train, the UAE's first passenger train, on its inaugural journey at Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi on June 30, 2026.

Will UAE commuters swap their cars for Etihad Rail?

8m read
Passengers are required to arrive at their departure station with sufficient time to complete the boarding process.

Running late? Miss your Etihad Rail train, lose fare

2m read