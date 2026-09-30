Etihad Rail vs car: expats put Dubai-Abu Dhabi journey to the test

One took the train while the other drove. The train arrived about four minutes earlier.
Abu Dhabi: Same start point. Same end destination. Two ways to get there.
Two friends set out from Dubai to Abu Dhabi to put Etihad Rail's new passenger service to the test.
Dmitrii Mednikov took the car, and his friend Rodion boarded the first journey from Dubai Al Yalayis station to Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi and started their timers.
When they compared arrival times, the train had reached Abu Dhabi about four minutes sooner.
"We came here to compare, who will be faster, train or car. And the train won," Rodion said.
This is next level
The test was not only about the timing. Dmitrii said the real difference was how the journey felt.
"It is definitely easier and more comfortable to be sitting in a train than stuck in traffic in a car or spending a lot of time finding a parking spot," he said.
He believes the gap would grow when the roads are at their busiest.
"During peak hours, the train would definitely be the fastest option," he added.
Rodion, meanwhile, was impressed by the train itself after experiencing the journey.
“Inside, it is very, very beautiful train. We are from Russia and we remember trains in Russia, but this is next level. Very modern, one of the best trains I have experienced,” he said.
Comfortable and quiet ride
Rodion was sitting in Comfort Class, and his experience was that despite the high-speed, the ride was quiet and comfortable.
"It was quiet and nice," he said.
The two expats travelled to Abu Dhabi to experience the city and use the new inter-emirate passenger service.
Etihad Rail links Al Yalayis Station in Dubai with Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi, with five trains a day in each direction and fares from Dh29. The first train from Dubai arrived in Abu Dhabi at 7.18am.