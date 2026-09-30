Etihad Rail’s Dubai–Abu Dhabi passenger journey begins: First train departs from Al Yalayis Station

The wait is over! Passengers board Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi train
Etihad Rail’s first passengers receive special commemorative gifts to mark the launch of passenger services.
We're now just 30 minutes away from Abu Dhabi aboard Etihad Rail's inaugural passenger service from Dubai.
The historic journey began at 6.14am from Al Yalayis Station, with passengers experiencing the new inter-emirate connection for the first time.
The train is scheduled to arrive at Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station at 7.18am, marking another milestone for the UAE's passenger railway network
At Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi, the first train of the day departed at 6.40am, officially kicking off passenger service.
The first train of the day pulled out of the station at 6:40am, kicking off service. All eyes are now on MBZ Station, where the first arriving train from Dubai is expected at 7:18am.
Passengers stepping off will be greeted by the day's first welcome ceremony at the station. Back here, station staff Yassin Omari and Fida Abdulqader, along with the rest of the team, are ready to welcome both arriving and departing passengers.
Passengers aboard Etihad Rail’s inaugural Dubai–Abu Dhabi service are being treated to a taste of Emirati hospitality, with Arabic coffee and specially prepared chocolates served on board.
The sweet treats include dates and loumi chocolate, alongside crispy rahash chocolate, offering travellers a memorable start to their historic journey between the two emirates.
A beautiful start to the day. Passengers aboard Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi service watch the sunrise from the train as the historic journey gets underway.
Passengers aboard Etihad Rail’s inaugural Dubai–Abu Dhabi service are being treated to a taste of Emirati hospitality, with Arabic coffee and specially prepared chocolates served on board.
The sweet treats include dates and loumi chocolate, alongside crispy rahash chocolate, offering travellers a memorable start to their historic journey between the two emirates.
A historic journey deserves a special souvenir. Passengers travelling on Etihad Rail’s inaugural Dubai–Abu Dhabi service have received commemorative gifts to mark the milestone.
The specially designed gift box features a commemorative coin dated September 30, 2026, alongside a personalised luggage tag bearing the words, “I was part of the first journeys.”
The tag also features an illustration of Dubai’s skyline and Al Yalayis Station.
For passengers aboard the first service, the keepsakes offer a lasting reminder of their place in a new chapter of UAE transport history.
A warm welcome before a historic journey. Passengers boarding Etihad Rail’s inaugural Dubai–Abu Dhabi service were greeted at Al Yalayis Station ahead of the first departure at 6.14am.
Passengers have begun boarding Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi service at Al Yalayis Station, as the countdown to the historic 6.14am departure enters its final moments. Excitement is building as travellers prepare to experience a new chapter in inter-emirate travel!
Live music, dance and plenty of excitement. Passengers arriving at Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station are being welcomed with live performances as Dubai celebrates the launch of its first passenger service to Abu Dhabi.
For Patrik Ondricek, a student at Middlesex University Dubai from the Czech Republic, the launch of Etihad Rail is more than just a new way to travel.
Accompanied by his grandmother, Ondricek arrived at Al Yalayis Station to experience the inaugural Dubai–Abu Dhabi passenger service.
He believes the new railway could transform how residents travel between emirates, particularly by reducing their dependence on cars.
“Having a train connecting the emirates is going to change how people travel. It gives us another option instead of always relying on cars,” he said.
For Toby Joseph, an Indian expat who has lived in Dubai for three years, the launch of Etihad Rail is an occasion worth taking time off work for.
Joseph arrived at Al Yalayis Station with 11 colleagues from his real estate company, all eager to experience the inaugural Dubai–Abu Dhabi passenger service.
“We decided to take the morning off work to try the train. This is a big deal for the UAE and is about to change travel,” he said.
The group is among the early passengers gathering at the station ahead of the first departure at 6.14am.
Less than 45 minutes to go! The countdown is officially on at Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station in Dubai, as excitement builds ahead of the first passenger train to Abu Dhabi at 6.14am.
Planning to drop off a passenger or wait for someone at Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station? Paid parking is available, with charges starting from Dh5 per hour.
Here’s a breakdown of the parking fees:
Hourly parking: Dh5 per hour.
Five hours or more: Dh30.
Overnight parking (1am to 5am): Dh40.
Whether you are picking up a family member, waiting for an arriving passenger or planning to leave your car at the station, make sure to factor in the parking charges before your journey.
Planning to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi on Etihad Rail today? You may want to book your tickets quickly, as several services are already selling out.
According to the Etihad Rail booking platform, both Comfort and Premium tickets for the 1.14pm departure are sold out, while Premium tickets for the first train at 6.14am are also unavailable.
Passengers hoping to travel on the 7.14am service have limited Premium availability, with just four seats remaining at the time of checking.
However, tickets are still available on other departures, with Comfort fares starting from Dh39 for the 5.14pm and 6.14pm services.
Availability and fares may change as bookings continue.
It’s almost 5.30am, and crowds are beginning to trickle into Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station in Dubai, ahead of the inaugural passenger service to Abu Dhabi.
Inside the station, the spacious concourse features a striking illuminated map of the UAE rail network, taking centre stage beneath the building’s sweeping, wave-like ceiling.
The first train is scheduled to depart at 6.14am, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 7.18am.
With less than an hour to go, excitement is building as Dubai prepares to mark a new chapter in inter-emirate travel.