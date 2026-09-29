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Sharjah to Fujairah in 25 minutes: Etihad Rail tickets start at Dh19

New Etihad Rail route connects Sharjah’s central region with key UAE cities

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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An Etihad Rail train arrives at Dubai's Yalayis station on September 29, 2026, during the inaugural passenger service connecting from Abu Dhabi's Mohamed Bin Zayed City station to Dubai.
An Etihad Rail train arrives at Dubai's Yalayis station on September 29, 2026, during the inaugural passenger service connecting from Abu Dhabi's Mohamed Bin Zayed City station to Dubai.
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Dubai: Etihad Rail bookings are now open from Sharjah’s Al Dhaid Station, with tickets starting from just Dh19 for a 25-minute journey to Fujairah.

Bookings have opened ahead of the September 30 launch of passenger services from Dubai’s Al Yalayis Station.

The new service will connect communities in Sharjah’s central region with destinations across the UAE, offering passengers another option for inter-emirate travel.

Currently, Etihad Rail offers journeys from Abu Dhabi and Fujairah to Al Dhaid, Sharjah. The Etihad Rail station in Sharjah's Al Dhaid region is located in Muragabat.

Etihad Rail Al Dhaid to Fujairah: Fares and train timings

Passengers travelling from Al Dhaid to Fujairah can choose between Comfort and Premium classes, with ticket prices varying by departure.

  • Morning train: Departs Al Dhaid at 9.41am and arrives in Fujairah at 10.06am. Comfort fares start from Dh19, while Premium tickets start from Dh49.

  • Evening train: Departs at 7.51pm and reaches Fujairah at 8.16pm. Comfort fares start from Dh24 and Premium from Dh79.

Fujairah to Al Dhaid: Return train timings

Two return services are also available for booking:

  • Morning train: Departs Fujairah at 6.05am and arrives in Al Dhaid at 6.30am. Comfort tickets start from Dh19 and Premium from Dh49.

  • Evening train: Departs at 5.17pm and reaches Al Dhaid at 5.42pm. Comfort fares start from Dh19 and Premium from Dh79.

Al Dhaid to Abu Dhabi: Ticket prices

Passengers travelling from Sharjah’s Al Dhaid Station to Abu Dhabi can book tickets starting from Dh69 in Comfort Class and Dh149 in Premium Class.

Is public transport available at Sharjah’s Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station?

Yes, passengers travelling to and from Al Dhaid Station can use public buses, taxis and ride-hailing services.

According to the Etihad Rail website, three bus routes currently serve the station:

  • ER1: Al Madam Bus Station

  • ER2: Al Sajaa Bus Station

  • ER3: Al Jubail Bus Station

Passengers can also book an Uber or a Sharjah taxi for their onward journey, with Sharjah taxi meter fares starting from Dh3.

Is car parking available at Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station?

Yes, Al Dhaid Station has 26 parking spaces, including 19 for regular vehicles and seven for electric vehicles. According to the Etihad Rail website, parking is currently free of charge.

What facilities are available at Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station?

Al Dhaid Station offers several facilities for passengers, including:

  • Prayer room

  • Passenger waiting area

  • Toilets

  • Pick-up and drop-off area

  • First aid room

  • Ticket vending machines

  • Information and support desk

  • Designated taxi and e-hailing areas

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