New Etihad Rail route connects Sharjah’s central region with key UAE cities
Dubai: Etihad Rail bookings are now open from Sharjah’s Al Dhaid Station, with tickets starting from just Dh19 for a 25-minute journey to Fujairah.
Bookings have opened ahead of the September 30 launch of passenger services from Dubai’s Al Yalayis Station.
The new service will connect communities in Sharjah’s central region with destinations across the UAE, offering passengers another option for inter-emirate travel.
Currently, Etihad Rail offers journeys from Abu Dhabi and Fujairah to Al Dhaid, Sharjah. The Etihad Rail station in Sharjah's Al Dhaid region is located in Muragabat.
Passengers travelling from Al Dhaid to Fujairah can choose between Comfort and Premium classes, with ticket prices varying by departure.
Morning train: Departs Al Dhaid at 9.41am and arrives in Fujairah at 10.06am. Comfort fares start from Dh19, while Premium tickets start from Dh49.
Evening train: Departs at 7.51pm and reaches Fujairah at 8.16pm. Comfort fares start from Dh24 and Premium from Dh79.
Two return services are also available for booking:
Morning train: Departs Fujairah at 6.05am and arrives in Al Dhaid at 6.30am. Comfort tickets start from Dh19 and Premium from Dh49.
Evening train: Departs at 5.17pm and reaches Al Dhaid at 5.42pm. Comfort fares start from Dh19 and Premium from Dh79.
Passengers travelling from Sharjah’s Al Dhaid Station to Abu Dhabi can book tickets starting from Dh69 in Comfort Class and Dh149 in Premium Class.
Yes, passengers travelling to and from Al Dhaid Station can use public buses, taxis and ride-hailing services.
According to the Etihad Rail website, three bus routes currently serve the station:
ER1: Al Madam Bus Station
ER2: Al Sajaa Bus Station
ER3: Al Jubail Bus Station
Passengers can also book an Uber or a Sharjah taxi for their onward journey, with Sharjah taxi meter fares starting from Dh3.
Yes, Al Dhaid Station has 26 parking spaces, including 19 for regular vehicles and seven for electric vehicles. According to the Etihad Rail website, parking is currently free of charge.
Al Dhaid Station offers several facilities for passengers, including:
Prayer room
Passenger waiting area
Toilets
Pick-up and drop-off area
First aid room
Ticket vending machines
Information and support desk
Designated taxi and e-hailing areas