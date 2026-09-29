High-speed Etihad Rail link debuts between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, offering budget tickets and local-flavour dining

Five daily trains connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai with Emirati-inspired onboard dining
Abu Dhabi: For years, the road between Abu Dhabi and Dubai has meant one thing: hands on the wheel, eyes on the traffic, and a long stretch of highway.
This will change from today. Etihad Rail's first passenger train will depart from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, linking the two emirates, with 10 trains a day in each direction and fares starting at Dh39.
"The official launch of Etihad Rail's passenger network is a defining moment for transport in the UAE, supporting economic growth and transforming how people move around the country," Adhraa Almansoori, Exectutive Director of Commercial at Etihad Rail Mobility said and added:
"This is a milestone. Less than five years ago, passenger rail in the UAE was an ambition. Today, it is a national network serving communities."
The train links Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi with Al Yalayis Station in Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates. It runs at up to 200km/h and offers two classes, Comfort and Premium.
Train and seating
Each train can carry up to 400 passengers in total. Of these, 56 seats are in Comfort Class and 16 seats are in Premium Class.
Comfort Class, with fares from AED 29, has seats with padded headrests, foldable tables, charging points, Wi-Fi and space for luggage. Premium Class, with fares from AED89, has wider reclining seats, extra legroom and padded headrests, plus Wi-Fi and charging. Premium passengers also receive complimentary drinks and snacks and can buy additional food.
Both classes have dedicated space for wheelchair users, and the tray tables are designed to be easier to use.
Stations and facilities
At Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi, passengers find ticket machines, screens showing the day's departures, several cafés, a WHSmith, a premium lounge and prayer rooms.
Fares start at Dh39 for Comfort and Dh109 for Premium. The final price depends on the fare type and availability.
Passengers can choose between three fare types. The Saver fare is aimed at those with fixed plans: seats are assigned automatically, and tickets cannot be changed or refunded. The Value fare includes free seat selection and allows changes under the fare conditions, but tickets are non-refundable. The Flex fare is the most flexible, with free seat selection and changes, and refunds are available under the cancellation conditions.
Al Yalayis Station in Dubai has Wi-Fi, ticket machines, waiting areas including a family area, a first aid room, toilets, a prayer room and pick-up and drop-off points.
On the menu
Passengers on the train will be served food. The menu on the opening journey was developed in part by Maitham Warshaw, executive development chef at Capital Catering by ADNEC Group, who was on board. The menu is built around Emirati flavours and produce from local farms.
"Our main goal is to show foreigners what Emirati flavours are," she said. "It is a new chapter for the UAE, and I am really happy to be part of this."
Options on the first service included paratha with cheese, a tunacado sandwich made with loomi powder, and yoghurt with mango compote. The menu also features a lentil salad with Emirati dates, chamee cheese and a harees-inspired salad.
Timetable from September 30
Five trains leave Abu Dhabi for Dubai each day. They depart at 6.43am, 7.43am, 12.43pm, 4.43pm and 5.43pm, and arrive at 7.47am, 8.47am, 1.47pm, 5.47pm and 6.47pm.
In the other direction, five trains leave Dubai for Abu Dhabi at 6.14am, 7.14am, 1.14pm, 5.14pm and 6.14pm, arriving at 7.18am, 8.18am, 2.18pm, 6.18pm and 7.18pm.
A direct Dubai to Fujairah service is also listed on September 30. It departs Dubai at 1.57pm and arrives in Fujairah at 3.07pm, a journey of about 70 minutes.
How to get a ticket
Tickets are sold at etihadrail.ae, in the Etihad Rail app and at ticket vending machines in the stations. Online, passengers enter their stations, date and departure time, choose Comfort or Premium and a fare type, add their details and pay by card. They can also add extras such as a shuttle bus or car rental.
Digital tickets appear in the app and are sent by email, and printed tickets are available from the station machines. Tickets can be bought up to five minutes before departure, subject to availability.
From the Arabic coffee and karak handed out at the door to the chocolates flavoured with seven spice, date and caramel, the journey is designed to introduce the country as much as to move people through it. Menus built on produce from UAE farms, Khaleeji music drifting through the station on arrival and a welcome from attendants in grey uniforms all add to the sense that the trip is part of the experience.