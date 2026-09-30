Etihad Rail just made winter weekends easier

Because Etihad Rail is bringing something new to the way we move around the UAE, but the experience still feels unmistakably local.

Honestly, it feels like the right drink for the occasion.

“I’m old school, I want karak,” he told the Emirati chef serving on the train.

As Etihad Rail’s passenger service gets ready to connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took the journey himself, and when offered a choice of drinks on board, he kept it simple.

There is something very UAE about starting a new chapter in transport with a cup of karak.

You could even make the train ride part of the outing; headphones on, karak in hand, watching the UAE pass by outside the window.

The season of waking up and deciding to go somewhere begins. Breakfast in one emirate, shopping in another. A Dubai dinner after spending the afternoon in Abu Dhabi. A spontaneous day out that does not require committing to a long drive there and back.

Winter is almost here, which means UAE weekends are about to become considerably more active.

And the timing could not be better.

From September 30, passengers can travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with the journey taking around 57 minutes. Tickets start from Dh39 for Comfort Class and Dh109 for Premium Class.

The new weekend commute

For years, travelling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai has usually meant getting behind the wheel. Now, there is another option.

Etihad Rail’s Dubai station at Al Yalayis is connected to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station through a dedicated pedestrian bridge, while passengers can also connect their rail journey with Dubai’s Metro, Tram and bus network through a single QR code.

Which means the train does not necessarily have to be the beginning and end of the journey. It can simply become another part of the day.

And perhaps that is what makes it feel particularly suited to winter.