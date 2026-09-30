Etihad Rail just made winter weekends easier

From Abu Dhabi to Dubai in about an hour, just in time for the UAE’s cooler season
There is something very UAE about starting a new chapter in transport with a cup of karak.
As Etihad Rail’s passenger service gets ready to connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took the journey himself, and when offered a choice of drinks on board, he kept it simple.
Karak.
“I’m old school, I want karak,” he told the Emirati chef serving on the train.
Honestly, it feels like the right drink for the occasion.
Because Etihad Rail is bringing something new to the way we move around the UAE, but the experience still feels unmistakably local.
From September 30, passengers can travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with the journey taking around 57 minutes. Tickets start from Dh39 for Comfort Class and Dh109 for Premium Class.
And the timing could not be better.
Winter is almost here, which means UAE weekends are about to become considerably more active.
The season of waking up and deciding to go somewhere begins. Breakfast in one emirate, shopping in another. A Dubai dinner after spending the afternoon in Abu Dhabi. A spontaneous day out that does not require committing to a long drive there and back.
You could even make the train ride part of the outing; headphones on, karak in hand, watching the UAE pass by outside the window.
For years, travelling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai has usually meant getting behind the wheel. Now, there is another option.
Etihad Rail’s Dubai station at Al Yalayis is connected to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station through a dedicated pedestrian bridge, while passengers can also connect their rail journey with Dubai’s Metro, Tram and bus network through a single QR code.
Which means the train does not necessarily have to be the beginning and end of the journey. It can simply become another part of the day.
And perhaps that is what makes it feel particularly suited to winter.
When the weather cools down, the UAE becomes one big list of places to explore. Suddenly, a coffee across the country sounds reasonable. A last-minute dinner sounds doable. And a weekend plan can stretch a little further.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi are just one part of the bigger Etihad Rail passenger network, which is expanding in phases across the UAE. Further stations are scheduled to open in the coming months, including Zayed City and Liwa, followed by stations across Al Dhafra and Sharjah.
So, whether your ideal train journey involves a window seat, a weekend playlist or, apparently, a proper cup of karak, the UAE is about to get a little easier to explore.
Stay tuned, the next launches across the rest of the Emirates are coming soon.