Etihad Rail officially launches passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai

New Etihad Rail link brings fast, seamless Abu Dhabi–Dubai travel to commuters
Etihad Rail officially launched regular passenger train services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai today, marking a new milestone in the UAE’s integrated transport system and providing an additional safe, comfortable and convenient travel option between the emirates.
Etihad Rail is operating 10 daily passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to six daily services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. The trains can reach speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour and accommodate up to 400 passengers.
Ahead of the official launch, Etihad Rail organised a media journey on Tuesday, giving journalists an opportunity to experience the passenger train service and explore the facilities and amenities available onboard, as well as the readiness of the stations and their connectivity with other modes of transport.
The Abu Dhabi-Dubai service operates from Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi to Dubai’s Al Yalayis Station, complementing the passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, which was launched on June 30. The expansion further extends the national passenger rail network and strengthens rail connectivity between the UAE’s major cities.
Project completed ahead of schedule
Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail, said in a media statement that the launch of passenger services on the UAE’s national railway network represents a major milestone.
He said the project was completed ahead of schedule, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to developing advanced infrastructure and providing safe and comfortable transportation for citizens, residents and visitors.
“The project comprises 11 stations across the UAE, which have been connected to an integrated network of transport options, enabling passengers to continue their journeys easily after arriving at the stations and reach their final destinations,” Al Shehhi said.
He said Dubai Station provides a model for this integrated approach by connecting with the Dubai Metro network, making it easier for rail passengers to reach different parts of the emirate.
Other stations are also connected to a range of transport options, including buses and taxis, while car-rental services are available at stations, further enhancing connectivity and providing passengers with an integrated travel experience.
Al Shehhi said the passenger trains can travel at speeds of up to 200kmph and accommodate 400 passengers, while a range of onboard amenities has been provided to allow passengers to make productive use of their travel time between cities — whether working, relaxing or simply enjoying the journey.
Ticket fares start at AED29
Etihad Rail’s passenger services offer two travel classes: Comfort Class and First Class.
Fares start at AED29 for Comfort Class and AED89 for First Class. Tickets can be purchased through the Etihad Rail mobile application and website, as well as through ticket vending machines available at stations.
The onboard experience includes guaranteed seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, charging points and dedicated luggage spaces, allowing passengers to use their journey time for work, reading, staying connected or relaxing.
The service provides an alternative way of travelling between cities without the need to drive or concentrate on the road, enabling passengers to make better use of their time while travelling.
Seamless connectivity with Dubai Metro
Dubai’s Al Yalayis Station plays a particularly important role in the integrated transport network. It is connected to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line via a dedicated pedestrian bridge, allowing passengers to transfer from Etihad Rail to the Dubai Metro and continue to destinations across the emirate.
Passengers can also continue their journeys using taxis, buses and designated pick-up and drop-off areas for private vehicles.
Integration between the rail and metro networks also extends to ticketing options. Passengers can add a one-day Nol ticket when booking through the Etihad Rail application, with a unified QR code provided to facilitate transfers between Etihad Rail services and the Dubai Metro and create a smoother journey from origin to final destination.
More than 150,000 passengers used Abu Dhabi-Fujairah service
The launch of the Abu Dhabi-Dubai service follows the successful initial operation of the passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, which has been used by more than 150,000 passengers.
The service recorded an average advance booking period of around 10 days, alongside growing levels of repeat use. Etihad Rail has also used passenger feedback to further enhance the travel experience as the network gradually expands.
The launch of Dubai Station marks a new phase in the expansion of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, with additional stations and destinations scheduled to join the network progressively.
Zayed City and Liwa are scheduled to join the network on November 30, followed by additional stations in the Al Dhafra Region on December 30, and Sharjah Station on March 30, 2027.
The official launch of the Abu Dhabi-Dubai passenger service further strengthens the role of the UAE’s national railway network in creating an integrated inter-city transport system based on connectivity between rail, metro, buses, taxis and private transport options.
The network is designed to facilitate the movement of residents and visitors while providing a new option for daily travel, alongside the gradual expansion of passenger rail services to more areas and destinations across the UAE.
Key points
● Passenger ticket fares start at AED29, supporting Etihad Rail’s objective of making passenger rail travel accessible to as many people as possible.
● Etihad Rail is encouraging passengers to book in advance through the Etihad Rail mobile application or website to access the widest possible choice of departure times and the best available fares.
● Etihad Rail aims to enable passengers to make better use of their time onboard — whether working, staying connected, relaxing or enjoying the rail travel experience.
A milestone for the UAE’s transport sector
The launch of Etihad Rail’s national passenger network represents a major milestone for the UAE’s transport sector, supporting economic growth and transforming the way people travel between different parts of the country.
Connecting passenger rail services with the Dubai Metro and other transport options provides passengers with a more seamless and convenient travel experience, enabling them to continue their journeys within Dubai and onwards to other destinations.
As each new destination joins the network, the benefits of passenger rail services will become accessible to more people across the UAE.
Train schedules have been designed around passengers’ travel patterns and needs, with services operating throughout the day, making rail travel a practical option for daily commuting and inter-city journeys.