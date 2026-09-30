How to cut ticket costs and streamline your Dubai–Abu Dhabi rail commute
Dubai: Etihad Rail’s first public service from Dubai to Abu Dhabi departs today at 6.14am, marking a new chapter in inter-emirate travel.
As passengers prepare to board the new service, there are a few useful tips worth knowing before booking – from saving money on tickets to making the most of public transport connections and avoiding unnecessary transfers.
The Dubai–Abu Dhabi service connects Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates with Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi, with a journey time of approximately one hour and four minutes.
Here are four travel tips worth knowing before you board.
One of the simplest ways to save money is to purchase your ticket online rather than at the station.
For example, a standard Comfort Class ticket priced at Dh39 online costs Dh60 when purchased through a station ticket vending machine - a difference of Dh21 for the same journey.
Passengers can book through the official Etihad Rail website or mobile app.
Tip: Compare departure times and fare categories before paying. Etihad Rail offers Saver, Value and Flex tickets, with different conditions for changes and refunds. If your plans are fixed, check whether a Saver fare offers a cheaper option.
Travelling to or from Dubai? You can combine your Etihad Rail ticket with a nol One-Day Pass, starting from Dh22.
The pass provides unlimited journeys on eligible Dubai Metro, Tram and RTA bus services on the day of activation.
Passengers can choose between:
Regular pass: Dh22
Gold pass: Dh42
Both the Etihad Rail ticket and nol pass can be accessed through a single QR code.
At Al Yalayis Station, a dedicated pedestrian footbridge connects directly to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line. This means passengers can transfer between the train and Metro without arranging a taxi.
Note: The nol pass can be activated within 90 days of purchase, so you do not have to use it on the same day as your train journey. However, once activated, it expires at midnight that day, rather than remaining valid for 24 hours.
Etihad Rail ticket prices can vary depending on the departure time, even when travelling between the same two stations. Comparing fares across different train timings could help you find a cheaper ticket.
For example, a Comfort Class ticket from Abu Dhabi to Dubai departing at 6.43am costs Dh39, while a ticket for the same route departing at 4.43pm is priced at Dh49 – a difference of Dh10.
Tip: Before confirming your booking, compare fares across different departure times on the Etihad Rail website or app. Travelling earlier or later in the day could help you secure a cheaper ticket, particularly if you are not tied to a specific schedule.
You do not necessarily need to drive or book a taxi to reach Al Yalayis Station.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) operates the F38 feeder bus, which connects Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station with Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and surrounding areas, including Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City. According to the S’hail app, bus fares start from Dh3.
Alternatively, passengers can take the Dubai Metro Red Line to Jumeirah Golf Estates Station and use the pedestrian footbridge to reach Al Yalayis Station directly.
Tip: Check the RTA S'hail app for bus routes and timings before leaving home. Allow enough time for the transfer from the bus or Metro to the railway boarding gates.
Arriving at Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station? Etihad Rail offers dedicated shuttle buses connecting the station to three locations across Abu Dhabi:
ADNOC headquarters on Corniche Road.
ADNEC Centre on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street.
Reem Mall on Reem Island.
Tickets cost Dh10 and must be reserved when booking your Etihad Rail journey online.
Passengers can also use Abu Dhabi's public bus network. Route MR1 connects the station to Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station in Al Wahda, while MR2 connects it to Al Zahya Bus Station.