Sheikh Mohamed arrives as first passenger from Abu Dhabi to join opening of Dubai station
Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s surprise arrival aboard Etihad Rail as the first passenger on its inaugural journey from Abu Dhabi to Dubai two days ago was one of the most wonderful surprises of the opening of the railway’s Dubai station, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said on Tuesday.
He described the President’s presence at the opening as one of the most memorable moments of the occasion.
“One of the most wonderful surprises was having His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan join us for the opening of Etihad Rail’s station in Dubai, arriving as the first passenger on the inaugural journey from Abu Dhabi,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post.
The Dubai Crown Prince said the President’s arrival brought immense joy to those attending and added special significance to the celebration of the national railway project. "His presence honoured us, brought us immense joy and made our celebration twice as special."
Sheikh Hamdan said Sheikh Mohamed’s presence reflected a leadership approach centred on remaining close to the people, supporting their ambitions and sharing in the country’s achievements.
“These are the actions of our leader Bu Khaled, always among his people, guiding their ambitions, strengthening their resolve and there to celebrate their achievements,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
He added that the President’s presence made the occasion even more memorable and that his confidence in the country’s teams provided further motivation to raise ambitions, deliver greater achievements and serve the UAE with an even stronger sense of purpose. "His presence made the occasion all the more memorable, and his confidence only inspires us to aim higher, achieve more and serve the UAE with even greater purpose."
The President’s inaugural journey from Abu Dhabi to Dubai marked a milestone for Etihad Rail, one of the UAE’s largest strategic infrastructure projects, designed to strengthen connectivity between the emirates and support the country’s long term economic and transport ambitions.