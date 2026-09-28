GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Photos: UAE President attends the inauguration of the Etihad Rail station in Dubai

UAE President travelled aboard Etihad Rail from Abu Dhabi to Dubai ahead of services

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, views a map while travelling by train from Abu Dhabi to Dubai to attend the inauguration of the Etihad Rail station in Dubai.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, views a map while travelling by train from Abu Dhabi to Dubai to attend the inauguration of the Etihad Rail station in Dubai.
Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
Etihad Rail

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on an Etihad Rail train

UAE President travels on Etihad Rail train

58m ago4m read
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, right, and Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier walk past the honour guard in Berlin, Germany.

UAE President welcomed by German President in Berlin

1m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President arrives in Germany on state visit

2m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President pardons Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qaradawi

2m read