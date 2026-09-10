GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President welcomed by German President at Villa Borsig in Berlin

Sheikh Mohamed was then introduced to a number of German ministers and senior officials

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, right, and Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier walk past the honour guard in Berlin, Germany.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, right, and Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier walk past the honour guard in Berlin, Germany.
AP

Berlin: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was welcomed today at Villa Borsig in Berlin by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, as part of His Highness’ state visit to Germany.

An official reception ceremony was held upon the arrival of Sheikh Mohamed’s motorcade at the historic lakeside Villa Borsig. The national anthems of the UAE and Germany were played, and Sheikh Mohamed inspected a guard of honour.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Sheikh Mohamed signed the Villa’s VIP guestbook, expressing his pleasure at visiting Germany and noting the two countries’ longstanding partnership rooted in friendship and cooperation. He also expressed his hope for a continued deepening of relations between the two countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed was then introduced to a number of German ministers and senior officials present at the welcome ceremony, while the German President greeted members of the UAE delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed, which includes Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President arrives in Germany on state visit

2m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President pardons Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qaradawi

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed hails ADIHEX heritage role

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed hails ADIHEX heritage role

4m read
Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father.

Seven core values at the heart of Sheikh Zayed’s legacy

2m read