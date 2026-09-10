UAE President welcomed by German President at Villa Borsig in Berlin

Sheikh Mohamed was then introduced to a number of German ministers and senior officials present at the welcome ceremony, while the German President greeted members of the UAE delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed, which includes Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of ministers and senior officials.