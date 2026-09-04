UAE President pardons Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qaradawi

Al Qaradawi is an Egyptian poet and political activist and the son of the late Islamic scholar Yusuf Al Qaradawi. He became known for his opposition to former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and emerged as a prominent voice during Egypt’s 2011 uprising. He was also involved in Mohamed ElBaradei’s political campaign and later supported Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh’s 2012 presidential bid. His poetry has frequently addressed political and social issues.