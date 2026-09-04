UAE President pardons Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qaradawi

Pardon follows August conviction by Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has pardoned Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qaradawi, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in prison and fined Dh200,000.
The pardon was issued on Friday, September 4, 2026.
The Cybercrime Circuit of the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal convicted Al Qaradawi on August 27 of the offences brought against him and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, in addition to the Dh200,000 fine.
The necessary procedures have been taken to implement the presidential pardon.
Earlier last year on 10 January, 2025, the UAE has taken into custody defendant Abdul Rahman Al Qaradawi from the Lebanese authorities pursuant to a provisional arrest warrant issued against him by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council - Criminal Investigation and Data Bureau, at the request of the competent authorities in the UAE.
Abdul Rahman Al Qaradawi faced charges of engaging in activities that aim to stir and undermine public security.
The extradition order was issued following a formal extradition request submitted by the Central Authority in the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Justice, to the Central Authority in Lebanon, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and the relevant domestic laws and regulations of both countries.
The UAE unequivocally reiterated its firm stance against anyone who targets its security and stability, and affirms that it will relentlessly pursue any individual who poses a threat to national security and take all necessary legal measures.
Al Qaradawi is an Egyptian poet and political activist and the son of the late Islamic scholar Yusuf Al Qaradawi. He became known for his opposition to former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and emerged as a prominent voice during Egypt’s 2011 uprising. He was also involved in Mohamed ElBaradei’s political campaign and later supported Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh’s 2012 presidential bid. His poetry has frequently addressed political and social issues.