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Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to lead UAE delegation at BRICS Summit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed will represent UAE President at New Delhi visit

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Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed
WAM

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will lead the UAE delegation at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.

The summit will take place from September 12 to 13 under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Discussions will focus on financial cooperation and the energy transition among BRICS members, as well as strengthening ties between emerging economies.

The summit will also explore ways to promote a more integrated global economic system and expand opportunities for development and shared prosperity.

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