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Mansour bin Zayed meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh

Talks focus on bilateral relations and the latest developments across the region

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Mansour bin Zayed meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh
WAM

Riyadh: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met today in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom.

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During the meeting, the two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries, as well as regional developments.

Sheikh Mansour was accompanied during the visit by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement; and a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed later departed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the conclusion of his fraternal visit.

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and a number of officials were present to bid Sheikh Mansour farewell.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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