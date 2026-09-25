Prince Saud bin Naif led a high-level Saudi delegation to Zabeel Majlis in Dubai
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the condolences of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Friday following the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The condolences were conveyed by a high-level Saudi delegation during a meeting at Zabeel Majlis in Dubai.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
The Saudi delegation included Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Region; Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Cabinet Member; and Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, Governor of Al Ahsa.
Also attending were Sultan bin Abdullah Al Luwaihan Al Anqari, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UAE, and Dr Meshal bin Ahmed Al Ghamdi, Saudi consul general in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
The delegation expressed its condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohammed and Al Maktoum family over the loss of Sheikh Ahmed.
It also conveyed the condolences of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Crown Prince had separately spoken to Sheikh Mohammed by telephone on Thursday to offer his condolences.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid died on Monday, September 21. Dubai’s Ruler’s Court announced 10 days of official mourning, with flags across the emirate lowered to half-mast.
Also receiving condolences alongside Sheikh Mohammed were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.