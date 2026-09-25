Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the condolences of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Friday following the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The condolences were conveyed by a high-level Saudi delegation during a meeting at Zabeel Majlis in Dubai.