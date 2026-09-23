Delegations, sheikhs and senior officials offer condolences at Zabeel Majlis
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continued to receive condolences at Zabeel Majlis on Wednesday for the second day following the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Receiving condolences alongside Sheikh Mohammed were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
On the second day of condolences, Sheikh Mohammed received delegations representing brotherly and friendly countries, as well as sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, directors general, dignitaries and citizens.
The mourners expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohammed and the Al Maktoum family on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.