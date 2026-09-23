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Sheikh Mohammed continues to receive condolences on passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

Delegations, sheikhs and senior officials offer condolences at Zabeel Majlis

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continued to receive condolences at Zabeel Majlis on Wednesday for the second day following the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continued to receive condolences at Zabeel Majlis on Wednesday for the second day following the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continued to receive condolences at Zabeel Majlis on Wednesday for the second day following the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Receiving condolences alongside Sheikh Mohammed were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

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On the second day of condolences, Sheikh Mohammed received delegations representing brotherly and friendly countries, as well as sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, directors general, dignitaries and citizens.

The mourners expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohammed and the Al Maktoum family on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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