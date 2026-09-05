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Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Mansoori - Al Ghurair wedding in Dubai

The reception was held by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori to mark his son Mohammed’s wedding

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Mansoori - Al Ghurair wedding in Dubai
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a wedding reception at Dubai World Trade Centre on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

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The reception was hosted by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori to celebrate the wedding of his son Mohammed to the daughter of Abdullah bin Majid Al Ghurair. The event was held at Dubai World Trade Centre. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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