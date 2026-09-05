The reception was held by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori to mark his son Mohammed’s wedding
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a wedding reception at Dubai World Trade Centre on Saturday.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
The reception was hosted by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori to celebrate the wedding of his son Mohammed to the daughter of Abdullah bin Majid Al Ghurair. The event was held at Dubai World Trade Centre.