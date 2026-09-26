GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai launches initiative to prepare more than 10 million meals for Gaza

MBRGI and Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 are preparing food aid for people in Gaza

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Meal preparation and packing began at Zabeel Hall 2, forming part of an organised humanitarian effort intended to provide large-scale food support to people in Gaza.
Meal preparation and packing began at Zabeel Hall 2, forming part of an organised humanitarian effort intended to provide large-scale food support to people in Gaza.
Supplied

Dubai: More than 10 million meals are being prepared in Dubai for people in the Gaza Strip under a new humanitarian initiative launched at Dubai World Trade Centre in memory of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The initiative is organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, and is being held in memory of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Meal preparation and packing began at Zabeel Hall 2, forming part of an organised humanitarian effort intended to provide large-scale food support to people in Gaza.

The initiative commemorates the legacy of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his record of giving and humanitarian work through a project bearing his name and translating the values of generosity and solidarity into direct assistance for people in need.

More than 10 million meals are being prepared through a large-scale packing and preparation operation before being delivered to the Gaza Strip as part of continuing UAE humanitarian efforts to support residents and help ease their suffering.

The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge also carries a community dimension alongside its relief objective, opening the way for participation in creating direct humanitarian impact.

The initiative underscores that honouring figures associated with giving can continue through projects that carry forward their humanitarian legacy and turn it into a lasting impact beyond borders.

The event is part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues to carry out a range of relief and humanitarian initiatives to provide essential needs to people in Gaza, in cooperation with relevant UAE institutions and entities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai to prepare 10 million meals for Gaza in a major humanitarian event honouring Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid and his legacy of compassion and charity.

Dubai plans 10m meals for Gaza in Sheikh Ahmed tribute

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continued to receive condolences at Zabeel Majlis on Wednesday for the second day following the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed receives condolences at Zabeel Majlis

1m read
Funeral prayers were performed for the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai

Marcos extends sympathies to Sheikh Mohammed

1m read
On Wednesday and Thursday, mourners will be received during two periods: from 10am until Dhuhr prayers, and from after Asr prayers until Maghrib prayers.

Funeral prayer for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid set Tuesday

1m read