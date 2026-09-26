MBRGI and Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 are preparing food aid for people in Gaza
Dubai: More than 10 million meals are being prepared in Dubai for people in the Gaza Strip under a new humanitarian initiative launched at Dubai World Trade Centre in memory of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The initiative is organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, and is being held in memory of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Meal preparation and packing began at Zabeel Hall 2, forming part of an organised humanitarian effort intended to provide large-scale food support to people in Gaza.
The initiative commemorates the legacy of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his record of giving and humanitarian work through a project bearing his name and translating the values of generosity and solidarity into direct assistance for people in need.
More than 10 million meals are being prepared through a large-scale packing and preparation operation before being delivered to the Gaza Strip as part of continuing UAE humanitarian efforts to support residents and help ease their suffering.
The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge also carries a community dimension alongside its relief objective, opening the way for participation in creating direct humanitarian impact.
The initiative underscores that honouring figures associated with giving can continue through projects that carry forward their humanitarian legacy and turn it into a lasting impact beyond borders.
The event is part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues to carry out a range of relief and humanitarian initiatives to provide essential needs to people in Gaza, in cooperation with relevant UAE institutions and entities.