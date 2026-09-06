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UAE sends 66 aid trucks carrying 533 tonnes to Gaza

Food and shelter supplies aim to ease urgent Palestinian humanitarian needs

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Gaza: Five UAE aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip this week, comprising 66 trucks carrying 533 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, as part of ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” and the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

The convoys included food supplies, food parcels, as well as shelter materials, helping to meet the basic needs of Palestinians and strengthen the humanitarian response inside the Gaza Strip.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in the city of Al Arish. The centre operates through an integrated system that includes receiving, sorting and preparing aid before transporting it to the Gaza Strip, ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian assistance and its delivery to those in need.

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These convoys are part of the broader humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, with aid being delivered on a regular basis to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians and address their urgent humanitarian needs.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 underscores the UAE’s continued humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Palestinian people and reflects the country’s firmly established humanitarian approach, as well as its values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility.

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GazaPalestine

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