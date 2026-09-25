UAE delegation discusses Gaza, Sudan and global cooperation at UN

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the High-Level Roundtable Meeting on the Situation in the Republic of Sudan, convened by the African Union Permanent Observer Mission and the U.S. Mission on behalf of the Quintet and the Quad, where he reiterated the UAE’s support for an urgent and unconditional humanitarian truce and a return to a peace process leading to a civilian-led government.