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Dubai to prepare 10 million meals for Gaza in tribute to Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

Community initiative on September 26 will bring volunteers together at DWTC

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai to prepare 10 million meals for Gaza in a major humanitarian event honouring Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid and his legacy of compassion and charity.
Dubai to prepare 10 million meals for Gaza in a major humanitarian event honouring Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid and his legacy of compassion and charity.

Dubai: More than 10 million meals will be prepared for people in Gaza at a major community humanitarian event in Dubai on September 26 in tribute to the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with Operation Gallant Knight 3, will organise the “Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge” at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together members of the community, volunteers and admirers of Sheikh Ahmed to prepare food aid for families and children most in need in Gaza.

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The initiative honours Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, who passed away on Monday, and seeks to commemorate his legacy of generosity, compassion and support for charitable and community causes.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of MBRGI, said Sheikh Ahmed’s name had long been associated with humility, compassion and generosity.

“Today, thousands of those who loved him are repaying that kindness through this major humanitarian effort,” Al Gergawi said.

He said the initiative reflected the spirit of UAE society, its humanitarian values and the community’s affection and loyalty towards its leaders.

“There is great appreciation for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid’s positions and his national and community contributions throughout our country’s journey,” Al Gergawi said. “Gratitude to the nation’s leading figures will remain an integral part of our firmly established national principles.”

Organisers said the community’s participation in preparing the meals would also highlight the importance of volunteering and collective action in supporting humanitarian causes.

The initiative reflects Sheikh Ahmed’s long standing commitment to charitable work, helping people in need and supporting community initiatives, they added.

The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge also seeks to mobilise the UAE community behind humanitarian efforts aimed at alleviating suffering and supporting initiatives launched from the country to help people in need around the world.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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