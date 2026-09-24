Community initiative on September 26 will bring volunteers together at DWTC
Dubai: More than 10 million meals will be prepared for people in Gaza at a major community humanitarian event in Dubai on September 26 in tribute to the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with Operation Gallant Knight 3, will organise the “Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge” at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together members of the community, volunteers and admirers of Sheikh Ahmed to prepare food aid for families and children most in need in Gaza.
The initiative honours Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, who passed away on Monday, and seeks to commemorate his legacy of generosity, compassion and support for charitable and community causes.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of MBRGI, said Sheikh Ahmed’s name had long been associated with humility, compassion and generosity.
“Today, thousands of those who loved him are repaying that kindness through this major humanitarian effort,” Al Gergawi said.
He said the initiative reflected the spirit of UAE society, its humanitarian values and the community’s affection and loyalty towards its leaders.
“There is great appreciation for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid’s positions and his national and community contributions throughout our country’s journey,” Al Gergawi said. “Gratitude to the nation’s leading figures will remain an integral part of our firmly established national principles.”
Organisers said the community’s participation in preparing the meals would also highlight the importance of volunteering and collective action in supporting humanitarian causes.
The initiative reflects Sheikh Ahmed’s long standing commitment to charitable work, helping people in need and supporting community initiatives, they added.
The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge also seeks to mobilise the UAE community behind humanitarian efforts aimed at alleviating suffering and supporting initiatives launched from the country to help people in need around the world.